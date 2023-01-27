LACONIA — There are enough challenges facing someone going through cancer treatment. Social isolation, or at least the feeling of loneliness, shouldn’t have to be one of them. That’s why the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team, which officially opened earlier this month after years of preparation, was created.
Cancer is a disease that, as is often said, touches many lives, and Pat Anderson is a prime example. Anderson is the founder and executive director of the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team.
“My father died of cancer when I was 15. We never talked about it,” Anderson said. Decades later, when she was 41, she was diagnosed with cancer of her own, and sought a community of people who could help her. “I went to one of those support groups. There were a bunch of old folks who were at the end of their lives. It did not support me at all.”
Later, when she was living in Madison, Wisconsin, Anderson created the kind of support she was looking for in the form of a Gilda’s Club. Named in memory of Gilda Radner, the clubs aim to offer a welcoming space for people who have been touched by cancer, including family members of patients, who need a place where they can learn about other supports available, converse with someone who understands their situation, or just sit quietly with a book or a puzzle.
Anderson said she thought about starting such a club when she relocated to Laconia, but initially abandoned the idea because of the small size of the community. She changed her mind, though, after returning to Madison for the celebration of that club’s 10th anniversary.
“There was a huge crowd, and people kept coming up and thanking me,” Anderson recalled. “On the flight on the way home, I thought, we have to try” to start one in Laconia.
In 2018, Anderson began in earnest to start a Gilda’s Club, which would have been the first in New England. Despite years of work, there was one hurdle that she and her board of directors couldn’t seem to mount: the requirement for a licensed mental health professional to lead the programming. So, last year, the local effort decided to strike out independently and do it their own way. The Lakes Region Cancer Support team is its own nonprofit organization, and is now open at One Mill Plaza, also known as the Busiel Mill, between Laconia City Hall and the Belknap Mill.
“This gives us more flexibility as far as meeting the needs of the local community,” said Rod Dyer, former Laconia mayor and current president of the group's board. “We feel strongly that we should be up and running, serving the greater Laconia community.”
Dyer said it might make sense, at some future point, to reaffiliate with Gilda’s Club, but that the larger organization’s start-up model didn’t seem to match with the conditions they were seeing on the ground. “It’s not that we’ve severed ties, it’s just that we’re able to focus on our own unique situations.”
Going alone also gives the organization the ability to partner with other local entities that are also in the cancer-fighting arena, board member Pat Wood said.
“We’re now working with these other agencies,” Wood said. “Payson Center, Lakes Region Mental Health, the local hospital, Dana Farber, other organizations that will provide services and help for the people that we want to help.”
Board member John Perley noted that there aren’t any other Gilda’s Clubs in the region.
“This organization is growing and maturing, we’re going along and inventing our own wheel," he said. "There aren’t a lot of models that are right across the street.”
The board members of the Lakes Region Cancer Support team said they hope that their clientele will lead the organization as it grows its programming — that the local people who need the support will help them identify exactly what kind of support they need.
To get things going, they’ve scheduled a chef-led cooking class for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, especially designed for people who have lost their appetite due to chemotherapy. Volunteer Gina Healy is leading a “Writing as Healing” workshop, meeting on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., and is hosting a casual “Coffee and Conversation” every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Healy, who calls herself a “thriver,” meaning someone who is living with cancer, said she’s found that she can continue to live a fulfilling life, especially with the support of others.
“My own experience has been that being with other people, doing something completely different and focused on being healthy — I know that sounds ironic, living with cancer,” she said. “Being with a group of people, going for a walk, having a potluck dinner, going for a bike ride. ... Those were the things that I thought could be really helpful.”
Dyer, a three-time cancer survivor, said that despite all the medical attention that cancer patients get, the experience can become lonely. Wood said he’s come to understand that through his sister’s treatment.
“You can’t dwell on the negative aspects of this disease. If you do, you cannot thrive,” Wood said. “It’s that ability to do things that do not involve the negative, but involve the positive. ... We want to help you blossom again.”
The Lakes Region Cancer Support Team is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, and otherwise by chance or appointment by calling 603-387-6775 or emailing panderson@lrcsupportteam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.