LACONIA — One of the questions that arises when discussing Asperger’s and other forms of autism is, “What can be done to ‘treat’ the condition?” Are there specific steps to take, or things to learn, that will make it easier to live with the disorder?
David Stamps says that it is the wrong question to ask. The focus should be on making the most of the strengths — or “superpowers” — while gaining an understanding of the negative aspects that make life more difficult.
There are professionals who advocate Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA, a therapy “based on the science of learning and behavior.” ABA therapy attempts to increase the types of behavior that is helpful, while decreasing behavior that is harmful or affects learning.
Among its goals is to increase language and communication skills, improve the ability to focus and perform, and decrease problem behavior.
That approach worries Karen Lean, a board member of the Asperger/Autism Network who has been identified as having Asperger’s traits.
“Treatments like ABA, it’s like rewarding someone for the behavior you expect. Every time they are unfocused or going along, you redirect their focus, and they get candy as a reward. It’s a little Pavlovian — a little more complex than that, but the ultimate aim is to train the autism out of somebody.
“The question is, are we supposed to train the hand-slapping out of people because it disturbs others, or for what it’s doing for the kid? Where do we change the kid and where do we change the world?”
In her view, it is more important for the world to understand the autistic child than to try and change the person. Those with Asperger’s and other forms of autism have plenty to deal with on their own, without feeling stigmatized by a diagnosis and special treatment.
“The message I want to get to my friends is to let people know what the experience is, and how to create a world where there is a gateway for us. I actually worked in a factory in Canada, inspecting memory cards, before I was diagnosed. I got that training, and that was a huge boon. I’m now doing software testing, and that was the gateway that opened for me.”
That is part of the mission of the Asperger/Autism Network, at www.aane.org. It is the only organization in the Northeast serving adults on the autism spectrum.
Nancy Schwartz, co-director of Adult Services (WHERE?), says those with Asperger’s have many strengths, “and we try to help them understand what their strengths are and how to build on them.”
She said that, like Stamps, people tend to be very relieved to learn what they are dealing with. Getting together with others who share the traits, and those who work with them, helps to work through the issues.
“The traits are all human traits — anxiety, social communications, but those on the spectrum will be affected differently on each of those traits,” Schwartz said. “AANE has many services, information, and referral to support people, along with groups, social activities, and educational programming. We have webinars on various topics, working with neurodiverse couples and how to communicate.”
There also is a support group for parents. “Family support is a big portion of what we do,” Schwartz said. “We serve the parents of adults as well.”
AANE started out as an organization supporting parents and professionals dealing with children in the classroom. “What we found after a number of years,” said Schwartz, “is that there were very few organizations working with the adults themselves.”
Stamps has become a facilitator at some of the AANE meetings, and he is offering his email address to those who would like to contact him — david@davidstamps.com — either in response to this series, or for more information about Asperger’s.
