LACONIA — Typically, folks move out of New Hampshire in retirement, not to it. Doris Duff moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, when she was 80 years old. The now-100-year-old is still smitten with the area some 20 years later — and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Doris, a Taylor Community resident, likes to stay active. She can often be found walking a gym treadmill in one of the many long dresses she’s collected from her travels around the world. She dines out regularly with friends and family — a big fan of South End Pizza and of Lago in Meredith — and enjoys theater at both the Colonial and Winnipesaukee Playhouse. At 98 she rode camels in Egypt, and at 99 rode on the back of a bike at Motorcycle Week, also celebrating a centennial this year.

