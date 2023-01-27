In 1965, Doris Duff became the first female member of Harvard Business School's Board of Governors. The Harvard Business School Association of Boston celebrated her service in 2019, at a dinner shown here. (Courtesy photo)
Doris Duff, who maintains that staying active is the key to a long and happy life, riding on the back of her nephew's motorcycle last year in Gilmanton. (Courtesy photo)
Doris Duff, center, turned 100 on Thursday, celebrating with Mayor Andrew Hosmer, left, and City Manager Kirk Beattie at her birthday party. (Courtesy photo)
Doris Duff, left, originally moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, because she has family here. She is pictured here with younger sister Ginny, with whom she is very close. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Typically, folks move out of New Hampshire in retirement, not to it. Doris Duff moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, when she was 80 years old. The now-100-year-old is still smitten with the area some 20 years later — and the feeling appears to be mutual.
Doris, a Taylor Community resident, likes to stay active. She can often be found walking a gym treadmill in one of the many long dresses she’s collected from her travels around the world. She dines out regularly with friends and family — a big fan of South End Pizza and of Lago in Meredith — and enjoys theater at both the Colonial and Winnipesaukee Playhouse. At 98 she rode camels in Egypt, and at 99 rode on the back of a bike at Motorcycle Week, also celebrating a centennial this year.
As she turns 100 this week, Doris shares her favorite parts of the city, her career as a trailblazer in business and the keys to her vibrant life as a newly minted centenarian.
Born in 1923 in Somerville, Massachusetts, as the second child of five in the Lavelli family, Doris has had a keen view of the events of the last century.
Doris was 6 when the Great Depression hit, and a senior in high school when the U.S. entered World War II. Most of the boys in her high school class were drafted, and few returned. During rationing, her mother once used a banana as payment to a young neighbor who’d helped with yard work — Doris’ brother Eddie had a serious illness and was prescribed bananas by his doctor. The boy, she recalled, scarfed down the banana but kept the peel because of its rarity.
After high school, Doris took a job at an insurance company with the understanding that she’d lose it when the war was over. She gave blood regularly and played the piano at U.S.O. shows. She remembered the sound of neighbors beating pots and pans in the street to celebrate when the war ended.
Her younger brother Tony Lavelli was drafted to the NBA out of Yale University by the Boston Celtics to play in the new league’s first season. Tony was also an accomplished accordionist and often provided halftime entertainment at the Boston Garden during his own games.
During major events of the following decades, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the moon landing, Doris remembers being at work, transfixed in front of the office television, unable to focus.
During a 2001 flight home from travels in China, Doris’ plane was rerouted to Canada because of the Sept. 11 attacks.
She’s not as tech savvy as some of her siblings, especially her younger sister Ginny, but she’s always embraced change.
“With artificial intelligence and the digital computer age, it's just staggering. It's mind boggling. And we're improving all the time,” she remarked. “But I imagine that things are going to completely change and that they will continue to completely change, you know? Things won’t stay the same.”
Doris was an agent of change in her own right — whether it was pushing to get her license at age 16, rare for girls at the time, or bringing a Black female colleague, the first her company had hired, into the fold at work. Female role models, from her childhood music teacher to her mother, and admiration for fellow “first” women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor, helped nurture Doris’ vivacious nature.
After finishing undergraduate studies at Fisher College, where she was president of her class, Doris entered and graduated from the Harvard-Radcliffe business program at Harvard Business School. The all-women’s program, with about 25 peers in her class, led her to a career in the personnel departments of prominent banks across Boston.
In 1965, Doris became the first female member of Harvard Business School’s Board of Governors — Harvard began allowing women to enroll alongside men in the business school in the early ’60s, and the Harvard-Radcliffe program ended in 1963.
One of Doris’ board of governors meetings was hosted at a private men’s club in Beacon Hill, and Doris and the other female members were required to use the back entrance so as not to offend the club’s membership. Today, Doris recounts proudly, the board of governors is almost evenly split between men and women.
“I guess I was a pusher or I wasn't afraid of things,” she said. “It just came naturally.”
Doris’ innate energy also fostered a love of travel that has taken her all over the world. She’s been to every European country except Spain, seen all 50 states, visited Asia, the Pacific Rim, North Africa and Australia. She’s made 14 trips to China, walking the Great Wall during five of them.
Doris is a fierce proponent of settling in Laconia — a weighty endorsement considering her illustrious travel resume.
After the death of her husband, family living in Meredith encouraged Doris to move to New Hampshire from Gloucester, Massachusetts, where she had been a longtime resident.
“My friends in Gloucester, when I told them I was moving, said, ‘You're going to New Hampshire?’ They said, ‘There's nothing to do there.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, how wrong!’” she said. Laconia, she asserts, has everything Boston has but for half the price.
In her 20 years in Laconia, she has taught English-as-a-second-language classes with Laconia Adult Education, hosted coaches for the Laconia Muskrats and volunteered with Laconia’s Refugee Connection Committee, helping to settle and assist immigrant city residents from an array of countries, including Iraq, Russia and Turkey.
That volunteer work, staying connected and keeping an active, busy life are the keys to living a full century, Doris said.
During an interview in her Woodside apartment, the kitchen counter displayed well wishes from across Doris’ community, including flowers from her optometrist and cookies from a former cleaning lady. For her birthday party Thursday, kitchen staff at Taylor couldn’t make a chocolate cake large enough for all the attendees — supplementary cupcakes became a must.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and City Manager Kirk Beattie attended the party, and Hosmer declared Friday, Doris' birthdate, Doris Duff Day in Laconia. Gov. Chris Sununu took notice as well, sending along a citation of birthday wishes.
Her community, it seems, is as fond of Doris as she is of it.
