LACONIA — What offers families and groups of friends the chance to spend a day exploring Laconia, solving puzzles and learning about the city? The answer is: the 2nd Annual Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt, which is taking place on Saturday afternoon.
The event is being organized by Tara Shore and Jill Desruisseaux of the Belknap Mill, with help from the Laconia Historical and Museum Society.
Registration for the event begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Mill, and the hunt will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. Teams of up to six people will work together to try and tackle as many of the 60 challenges as they can in the alotted time – and will document each one with a photo or video taken with a smartphone and texted to a judge.
The registration fee of $35 per team will be donated to the Belknap Mill but, Shore said, the event is really about promoting the city and its history, not a major fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.
“It’s really about celebrating Laconia,” she said. “What’s downtown, what’s in town, where can you go?”
And how much do you know. The challenges are designed to appeal to families with young children and to give adult Laconia natives the chance to learn something new.
Children who appreciate a sweet treat might have been able to know that this clue, from last year’s event, “Make your way to this HAPPY location to enjoy flavors like Boston Blackout, Fools Gold and Graham Central Station,” referenced Happy Cow Ice Cream.
Meanwhile, that child’s parent would have been more likely to discern that, “This building, built in 1892, features a porte-cochere; a covered entrance large enough for vehicles to pass though or to stop and drop off passengers,” meant the Laconia Railroad Station.
In either case, the teams must photograph themselves at the site and text it in to get credit.
Teams may use vehicles or bicycles during the challenge, though they could also get to each site by foot. And the use of smart phones to research the clues is also permitted.
“It’s definitely interactive, and you have to think. You’ll learn some things, too,” said Desruisseaux, who suggested building a team with a diversity of strengths. “It takes more than one brain, we hope, to crack our clues. It’s definitely not easy.”
Not easy, but definitely fun, said Laconia resident Katie Dawson, who participated last year. Her team included her sister-in-law and their daughters, who ranged from ages 2 to 12.
“It just sounded like a really fun event for the day, something we could do with all of the girls, something we could all do together,” Dawson said. “We had a great time, it was really fun, we got to explore downtown Laconia. We had some teaching moments for the little ones, some places we hadn’t seen before.”
Dawson has other obligations that prevent her from participating again this year. Even if she did, she wouldn’t have much of an advantage, since Shore said that more than 90 percent of the challenges are new this year – and the few that are held over from last year have been tweaked.
“We’ve added some real fun things to the challenges this year,” said Shore.
The teams that finish first, second and third will take home prize packages donated by local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.