Moultonborough Mtg Carlson

Dick Carlson places his vote in the ballot box at Moultonborough’s town meeting Thursday night. The night was dominated by two questions — whether to spend $15.9 million on a community center, and whether to adopt the SB 2 form of town government — both of which failed. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Voters had to wait for three weeks to make their voices heard, but once the time finally came, they showed a preference for keeping things mostly the same, at least when it came to the two most controversial questions of the evening.

A record number of voters — nearly 1,000, besting the previous record turnout by 50% — shot down proposals that would have initiated construction of a community center, and changed the town’s form of government from conventional town meeting to what is known as “SB 2.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.