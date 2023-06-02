MOULTONBOROUGH — Voters had to wait for three weeks to make their voices heard, but once the time finally came, they showed a preference for keeping things mostly the same, at least when it came to the two most controversial questions of the evening.
A record number of voters — nearly 1,000, besting the previous record turnout by 50% — shot down proposals that would have initiated construction of a community center, and changed the town’s form of government from conventional town meeting to what is known as “SB 2.”
The HUB fails to pass
First up was a question about a community center — a question that has divided the town since it acquired the former Lions Club property, on Old Route 109, in 2008. That purchase was intended to lead to the construction of a community center; however, the town has not yet been able to agree on a specific design, with three previous proposals failing to gain enough support.
The proposal that went before voters Thursday night, which met the same fate as previous attempts, was perhaps the most ambitious. “The HUB,” as both supporters and opponents referred to it, called for a 36,472-square-foot facility that would serve all manner of town residents. The plan included, among other features, a function hall, walking track, commercial kitchen and an aquatic center with both a lap pool and a warm-water therapy pool.
The cost estimate for the proposal was $15.9 million. Because it would be paid for with bonds, its passage required a three-fifths majority. It failed to garner even a simple majority of votes, with 444 voting in favor and 546 against.
The proposal was brought before voters as the result of a petition. The selectboard, in a divided vote, recommended against its passage.
“I believe Moultonborough needs a community center; we need something,” Mary Phillips said. “The question is whether this is the right project for our community.” She said she doubted estimates about the project’s operational costs and liability insurance, and noted that, since it was brought by a citizen petition, the proposal didn’t pass through the scrutiny of the town’s capital improvement committee.
There was a cost to residents for voting “no,” as well, countered Mary Campbell.
“The older I get, the more time I spend in physical therapy,” Campbell told the crowd. Part of her therapy involves finding a pool to exercise in, and that means driving 42 miles, round-trip, to Laconia, where she spends $60 per month to access a pool at a health club. Building The HUB would increase her property taxes, but save her far more in monthly dues.
“This is something I think all ages would be able to utilize,” she said.
Jane Lewis-Raymond said her son, who is preparing to ship out to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, would have appreciated having a local pool to develop his swimming strength, instead of having to travel to Plymouth, Laconia or even Manchester at some times, to find pool time.
“I think about not only the sentiments of the older in our community, but also our young families,” Lewis-Raymond said. “In the future, my son might want to move back home to Moultonborough to raise his family,” and a community center with aquatic facilities would be a benefit to him.
Dr. Gerard Hevern, who has experience as both a family physician and now a geriatrician, said The HUB could have a benefit for local health, particularly those in the later half of life.
“There are just two things that have been proven effective at preventing the onset of dementia, or to treat those with dementia,” and those are physical activity and social interaction, both of which The HUB would provide. “It enhances our ability to delay or to treat our demented patients,” he said.
Others, though, spoke about the possible tax impact, and the desire to protect the town’s tax rate, which is among the lowest in the state.
Residents reject SB 2 style of voting
Another question brought by citizen petition was whether to adopt the form of town government known as “SB 2,” which replaces conventional town meetings with a two-phase approach. First is the “deliberative session,” in which voters gather to discuss and amend warrant articles, then, weeks later, voters return to cast their opinions on the warrant through secret ballot, in the same way they currently vote for elected officials.
Joe Cormier, presenting the question, noted that more voters tend to vote when given access to secret ballots, when they can express their preferences without being scrutinized by their neighbor, and can do so at their convenience, rather than having to take several hours out of their evening to attend town meeting.
Cormier asked, “Which is more important, attendance at town meeting, or voter participation?”
Josh Bartlett, who served for 15 years on various town boards, spoke in favor of the change.
“I am all for it,” Bartlett said, explaining why he thought the proposal was met with opposition. “They don’t like people having the opportunity to vote," which drew a response from the crowd.
“Shake your heads if you want,” he continued. “If you are disabled and can’t attend town meeting, if you are working and can’t come to town meeting, or if you are traveling, you can’t vote. This could be the last one of these things we have to endure.”
Some, though, said that towns that have made the switch have encountered higher costs, such as that of printing ballots that go on for several pages, that there’s dramatically lower turnout for the deliberative session, and that there’s something lost when townspeople no longer gather to discuss, even argue, important town matters.
“I love the New Hampshire town meeting,” Norman Larson said. “One of the most curious things about them is that people come up to the microphone who don’t seem to know what’s going on,” but they learn about the issue by listening to their neighbors debate.
“In the ballot box, you can’t turn to your spouse and say, ‘What does this mean?’ And you hear that all the time” at town meeting, Larson said.
Cindy Couture, who served as an elected official in Litchfield before moving to Moultonborough, said she had the opportunity to see how SB 2 worked when it came to that town.
“The good news is that it gives people more opportunity to have a voice,” she said, though it becomes more important for the selectboard to inform the voters ahead of time, because there isn’t the possibility to explain matters on voting day.
Couture warned her fellow townspeople that voting for SB 2 was not necessarily a fiscally conservative choice, though, citing a study that found that towns that made the change ended up increasing their budgets at twice the rates of towns that kept traditional town meeting.
Voters decided to stick with the same form of government that has served Moultonborough for more than two centuries, with 426 voting in favor of SB 2 and 464 voting against.
In other voting, voters approved of a petitioned warrant article to increase full-time firefighters to a level that would provide for two on-duty firefighters around the clock. The town’s operating budget of $10.07 million passed easily.
Record turnout
The modern record for a town meeting in Moultonborough, set in 2019, was 666. When the Moultonborough Academy auditorium was filled to capacity during the moments leading up to the start of the May 11 meeting, as originally scheduled, and there was still a long line of people waiting to register, it was clear that there was a record amount of voter interest in the issues on the warrant. The auditorium seats 576, and can accommodate up to 687 with people standing along the walls.
Paul Punturieri, town moderator, had to postpone the meeting because there wasn’t enough space for all who wanted to exercise their voting rights. A new date was scheduled — June 1 — and in the interim, just about every department in town joined Punturieri in figuring out how they could handle the historic turnout.
Their solution was to set up overflow rooms — including the gymnasium and cafeteria — with seating, cameras and projection screens, so that voters in each of the three rooms could speak to issues at hand, and have their votes counted.
In the end, those extra measures proved necessary, because a total of 996 registered voters — 23% of the total number of registered voters in town — attended the meeting.
