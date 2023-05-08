The concept for a community center in Moultonborough — called "The Hub" — would be constructed on a piece of town-owned property on Old Route 109. Voters will have their say on Thursday at Town Meeting. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
This rendering shows a proposed concept for The HUB — Moultonborough Community, Activity and Aquatic Centre. (Courtesy graphic/Stewart Associates Architects)
MOULTONBOROUGH — The idea of a community center — one that would appeal to a wide spectrum of residents — is nothing new to this town. In fact, it has come before voters three times within the past decade, and will come before them again at Town Meeting on Thursday.
Will this be a case of "fourth time's the charm?" Supporters hope so, and their sentiments are buoyed by the two most recent votes, in which a majority favored the project. However, because it requires the issuance of a bond, a simple majority isn’t good enough. In the past, the question has required two-thirds of voters to say “yea,” but this year, due to a recent change in state law, only three-fifths, or 60%, is the threshold for passage.
While the town hasn’t yet shown enough support for a bond issuance, there was enough energy in 2021 to authorize spending for a plan and cost estimates. Since then, a group has formed, known as “The HUB Community Group” — “The HUB” is how townspeople refer to this proposed project — which includes an activity and aquatic center, a function space with commercial kitchen and a multipurpose room. The plans call for a 36,472-square-foot building, which would cost an estimated $15.9 million, which includes a 20% contingency. Full details are available at thehubmoultonborough.com.
Kim Johnson, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Moultonborough Community Center, said she feels the proposal will succeed eventually. She noted multiple planning commissions have identified a community center as something the town lacks, that the town purchased the former Lions Club property with the intent of building a community center there, and that a majority has supported the proposal in the past two votes.
“I feel like it’s going to succeed because there are so many different people coming out in support of it. It’s not a recreational initiative, it’s not a senior initiative, it’s an everyone initiative ... I really feel like it’s a much more overall need,” Johnson said. “Something that can benefit both the younger population and the older population is desperately needed.”
Yet, the idea has its detractors. The selectboard, on a split 3-2 vote, does not recommend the proposal. The advisory budget committee has recommended it, though, also on a 3-2 vote.
Chuck McGee, a former selectboard member and current candidate for the board, said he’s going to be a vote against it. He’s not against a community center in general, he said, but he doesn’t like this plan in particular.
“Right now, in the school system, the enrollment is flat, or actually going down,” McGee said. It could be likely that a current school building would be available in the near future to turn into a community center, or the town could look at a vacant office building, such as the former CruCon headquarters, instead of building something from scratch.
“My biggest concern is, they’re rushing into spending $16 million without a long-term plan. We shouldn’t be rushing into this,” McGee said. “If we build this thing, people won’t use this thing enough to make it worth keeping running, and we haven’t looked at any other options.”
