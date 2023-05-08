MOULTONBOROUGH — The idea of a community center — one that would appeal to a wide spectrum of residents — is nothing new to this town. In fact, it has come before voters three times within the past decade, and will come before them again at Town Meeting on Thursday.

Will this be a case of "fourth time's the charm?" Supporters hope so, and their sentiments are buoyed by the two most recent votes, in which a majority favored the project. However, because it requires the issuance of a bond, a simple majority isn’t good enough. In the past, the question has required two-thirds of voters to say “yea,” but this year, due to a recent change in state law, only three-fifths, or 60%, is the threshold for passage.

