LACONIA — It takes a lot of people to make a city run — and not just full-time staff. Many important decisions, choices that will define the course of the city for years if not generations, are made by citizens who volunteer their time to serve on boards, committees and commissions, lending their expertise, creativity and their collective desire to create a better community.
And Laconia needs more of these citizen volunteers. More than 50 positions will be open for elections in the fall, and more than 20 people are needed to fill appointed roles on various boards and commissions.
Prospective board members should take a look at the various opportunities, because the filing period for elected officials opens Wednesday, Aug. 2, and closes Friday, Aug. 11. Citizens should file their candidacy by visiting the city clerk’s office in City Hall, or at laconianh.gov. Completed forms can be submitted online by Thursday, Aug. 10, or can be dropped off in-person by the end of the business day on Aug. 11.
Those interested in an appointed position should contact the city manager’s office at 603-527-1270 or nbrown@laconianh.com. A description of the boards and commissions can be found at laconianh.gov.
For elected positions, all six seats on City Council are up for election this year, as well as the mayor’s seat. The mayor and all currently serving councilors, except Henry Lipman in Ward 3, have said they intend to file for reelection. The Ward 4 and 5 seats are up for election on the School Board, the Ward 4 seat will not have an incumbent in the race this year, and Nick Grenon, in Ward 5, said he does intend to put his name in again for school board.
There are two four-year terms on the Police Commission up this year.
The rest of the elected positions are involved in running elections themselves. The city is in need of several ward moderators, who oversee the voting operations in a particular district. Also needed are ward clerks and ward selectpersons, who have specific duties on voting day. There are also positions for supervisors of the checklist, a role focused on maintaining the registry of voters in the city, and which has duties throughout the year.
The appointed positions tend to be for boards and commissions that deal with specific areas of city operations. The Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment deal with land use and development. There are subject-specific boards, such as the Heritage and Conservation commissions. The Putnam Fund board manages a trust that brings concerts and other culturally enriching opportunities for the public to enjoy at no cost.
Some consider the appointed boards a way for citizens to test the civic waters, see what it’s like to serve on a city board, before filling an elected role. However, Katie Gargano, city clerk and tax collector, noted that there are no pre-requisite requirements for any roles, short of being a city resident for some, or a registered voter within a specific ward for others.
What kind of person should step forward? City Manager Kirk Beattie said, “The right candidate should be somebody who’s engaged with what’s going on, asks the right questions, is willing to make decisions based on their own research ... You get to be part of the solution. If you feel like you have answers or suggestions or ideas, you get to be in the front row of being part of the solution.”
‘Better than I found it’
Lipman, who will complete nine terms — 18 years — on city council at the end of this calendar year, said his decision not to seek a 10th term was so he could dedicate more time to the joys of his personal life. However, he said he also took a sense of satisfaction from his service to his city.
Lipman came to council because he thought his understanding of finance and debt could prove helpful, and he feels that proved to be true. During his time on council, the city was able to build a new fire station and middle school, renovate the high school and the Huot Career and Technical Center, improve athletic fields and city parks and, most recently, acquire, renovate and reopen The Colonial Theatre.
With Lipman’s help to create the financial structure for all of these projects, the city was able to embark on what he called “ambitious” projects, while still staying true to the tax cap.
He said his desire to serve was in his nature, given to him by parents who modeled a life of service through their own careers.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who said he “absolutely” is planning to run for re-election, said Lipman’s tenure shows how a diversity of backgrounds — a “wide array of talents,” as he said — makes for a stronger board and a better community.
“When you take someone who has one single talent, let’s say financial acumen, combine it with someone who has a creative mind, and a strategic mind, the board starts to reflect all of those talents,” Hosmer said. “Very rarely is there a problem that has a linear solution ... If we’re bringing the widest array of people, with different opinions, and there’s civility among them, an ability to listen to others, we will get to the best policy.”
Some roles, such as city council, can take a considerable amount of time, Hosmer said. But, there’s a reason why those whose terms are expiring tend to sign up for another.
“What I get out of it is a satisfaction that I am contributing to making this city a little bit better. One of my personal values is to try to leave the community a little bit better off than when I found it,” Hosmer said.
Those on the council don’t align politically, he said, but they all have something in common: a desire to solve problems. Some of those problems can be very challenging, such as homelessness and the housing shortage, or how to influence the development of the former State School property. Making progress can be richly satisfying. Setbacks are heartbreaking, he said, but when he takes account of both the wins and the losses, he feels a sense of pride for the city.
“It’s easy to sit back and be the critic, because there are plenty of things we get wrong in the city, there are plenty of challenges,” Hosmer said. “The hard part is saying, ‘I’m going to raise my hand and try to solve this.’ That’s where the rubber meets the road, that’s how we get such a special community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.