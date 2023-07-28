City elections

LACONIA — It takes a lot of people to make a city run — and not just full-time staff. Many important decisions, choices that will define the course of the city for years if not generations, are made by citizens who volunteer their time to serve on boards, committees and commissions, lending their expertise, creativity and their collective desire to create a better community.

And Laconia needs more of these citizen volunteers. More than 50 positions will be open for elections in the fall, and more than 20 people are needed to fill appointed roles on various boards and commissions.

