WOLFEBORO — The 19th annual New England New England Lyman Group boat show on Saturday will provide a chance to see beautifully restored antique and classic wood boats at the Wolfeboro town docks.
Organized and sponsored by the New England Lyman Group, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is free to the public.
Owners of Lyman and other lapstrake-style boats are encouraged to participate, and there is no fee for participation and dock space.
Lyman owners will be happy to talk about their boats. Many of the boats have been in the owner’s family for years and others have been lovingly restored and maintained. Meet the region’s best wood boat restoration specialists, and talk with owners of the area’s top wood boat Watch the boats as they make high-speed “figure-eights” which will be professionally photographed by Eric Sojka. Listen as the master of ceremonies provides colorful commentary and describes the boats over the public address system. You can even vote for the “People’s Choice” award for the best boat.
There is an opportunity to support the club’s many youth scholarship programs by participating in the nautical-themed raffle and silent auction. Merchandise with the Lyman logo, the NELG club logo, and posters will be on sale. All proceeds will help to support and promote youth involvement in boat building, marine trades, apprenticeship, and after-school programs.
