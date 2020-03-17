PLYMOUTH — Due to the ongoing social distancing recommendations with COVID-19, the Temple B'nai Israel Board has decided to cancel this Friday’s Home Shabbat service in Plymouth, and instead take advantage of video conferencing technology to hold a “Virtual Community Shabbat Service” on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Rabbi Dan and Melody will be leading the service.
For those who would like to socialize ahead of time, the video conference line will be open at 7 p.m. for virtual schmoozing. (See information below.)
There also will be a Saturday night Adult Ed Session on March 21 at 7 p.m. via the Zoom Video Conference line.
Religious school on Sunday, March 22, has been cancelled following local school cancellation policies.
The first link below is to the Friday night virtual community service. Below that is the link to the Shabbat Prayer book; and, finally, a link below that leads to a good 5-minute YouTube video on how to use Zoom for the first time.
For a one-on-one tutorial, send an email to president@tbinh.org.
Join Zoom Meeting — https://zoom.us/j/2935384650. Meeting ID: 293 538 4650. Dial-in number if you’re not using a computer audio/microphone: 1 253 215 8782 US. Meeting ID: 293 538 4650.
The online prayer book link is: https://tinyurl.com/yx4flok9.
The 5-minute video on how to use Zoom to connect to TBI events/services: https://tinyurl.com/rp2tlh5.
