LACONIA — David R. Laffey, a trustee for the Taylor Community and a leading executive in the Continuing Care Retirement Community industry, has died. He was 62.
He died in his home in Laconia on Friday, surrounded by family, said David Pearlman, chairman of the Taylor Board of Trustees. He suffered from brain cancer, which was discovered last Thanksgiving.
“David brought a highly accomplished, caring voice to our Board over the past several years and helped to steer our community to new levels of accomplishment that will benefit all of us deep into the future,” Pearlman said.
“Our collective supportive thoughts are with his wife, Sarah – also a Taylor Trustee – and the rest of the Laffey family.
“David will be greatly missed as a close friend, colleague and wonderful human being.”
Laffey was executive vice president and senior managing director for LCS Real Estate of Des Moines, Iowa. LCS is a major company specializing in senior living.
LCS put out a statement expressing sadness over his death.
“He was a dear friend, respected leader and mentor to many people who knew him. May he rest in peace,” the note said.
Pearlman said Laffey resided in Laconia near the lake but took flights to Des Moines weekly for his job.
“His extended family would come up to the lake,” Pearlman said. “The big thing was the lake. He had a huge house and it was full on a lot of occasions.
“He was like the family magnet. He liked to boat. He was an amateur fisherman, a golfer, an avid reader. He spent a lot of time on airplanes and always had a book in his hand.
“He cared so much about people. He was a good listener, a confidant and offered great advice and leadership. He was a very dynamic guy. He had all this energy.”
Originally from the New York area, Laffey earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Villanova University. Before coming to LCS, he was managing director of B.C. Ziegler & Co., a financial services firm.
Funeral services were held in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
His death notice in The Boston Globe, read in part:
LAFFEY, David R. Of Laconia, NH. July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarah J. (Healy) Laffey. Devoted father of George and his wife Devin of Waltham, MA; Avery Laffey of Boca Raton, FL; David Laffey of Los Angeles, CA. Loving brother of Theresa DiPasqua and her husband Christopher of West Chester, PA; Eileen Laffey of North Haledon, NJ; Jack Laffey of Midland Park, NJ; Diane McBrady and her husband Thomas of Wyckoff, NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to LCS Foundation, 400 Locust St., Suite 820, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 or to Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778.
