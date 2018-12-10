LACONIA — The amount of money to be raised by taxes would grow by 5 percent under the County Commission's proposed 2019 budget, which will be considered by the Belknap County Delegation on Thursday.
County Administrator Debra Shackett said overall spending would jump by 7 percent, to $31.248 million but the impact on taxpayers would be reduced by a 10 percent increase in revenue, largely as the result of “ProShare” funding. This is money provided to states by the federal government for use regionally at nursing homes.
The county received a $3.9 windfall in that funding this year.
“We will continue receiving it a high level,” Shackett said. “It comes to us from New Hampshire Health and Human Services as provided by the federal government.”
At the end of this year, the county should have $2.7 million in its fund balance, money that accrues through excess revenue and surpluses. This fund is available to assist with cash flow and to help offset tax increases.
Shackett said the 2019 budget proposal envisions using $1 million from the fund balance, which should grow by that amount in the new year.
In February, Moody’s Investor Services dropped Belknap County’s credit rating two notches, from Aa2 to A1, citing continued depletion of reserves to fund the county’s operating budget, coupled with an inability to raise sufficient revenues.
In 2011, the county had $8.2 million in its fund balance.
Credit ratings affect the cost of borrowing. The reduced credit rating could mean the county would have to pay a higher interest rate on bonds issued to fund capital improvements.
Moody’s said the rating could be improved if there was a “demonstrated willingness to adhere to the county’s fund balance policy which recommends maintaining $3.5 million to $5 million of unassigned fund balance.”
Shackett said the amount to be raised by taxes grew by 13 percent last year after holding steady or dropping year-over-year since 2014.
“Last year was a catch-up year,” she said. “Any time we try to hold the budget steady, or artificially decrease it by using the fund balance, sooner or later it catches up.
“Costs are generally going up. The goal should be to have small, reasonable increases over time.”
The three-member Belknap County Commission proposes and administers the budget, while the County Legislative Delegation has the final approval on how much to spend for county operations.
Commission Chairman Dave DeVoy called the budget proposal “a responsible offer to the delegation.”
“We will discuss the merits of the budget and what they can support in terms of a fiscally responsible budget,” he said.
Commissioner Hunter Taylor said the increase in spending was not significant.
“When you look at the Moody’s report when they downgraded us, this is the type of budget we need to have,” Taylor said. “I don’t think it is at all excessive.
“We have the smallest budget, dollarwise, of any county in the state, but a couple million more than last year is fiscally responsible. We were overusing our reserves in order to provide tax relief and we were not appropriately raising the amount of money needed to responsibly operate the county.”
Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia, said the delegation is likely to lop some money off the proposed budget.
“The budget carries about a 5 percent increase over last year’s, which is in excess of inflation,” he said. “The delegation will review this over the next few months. There will be some components that are acceptable and some that are not.
“Ultimately, I would expect probably close to a million dollars being pared off the budget being submitted by commissioners. The delegation’s job is to see how gently taxpayers can be treated while still performing needed functions.”
Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, said commissioners tend to create a larger-than-needed budget.
“The problem with attempts to get a handle on the county budget is that the commissioners build in padding to assure that they will have 'operational savings,’” he said.
The delegation – made up of all state legislators from the county – meet to consider the proposed budget 6 p.m. Thursday at the County Complex, 34 County Drive in conference room one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.