WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority has awarded $300,000 in tax credits to help build affordable single-family homes.
The Lakes Region Community Developers project in Wolfeboro on Beck Drive off Route 109A is to include 20 homes that will sell at about $200,000.
To qualify, buyers would be required to have family income of 75 percent to 120 percent of the area median, or about $60,000 to $85,000.
Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, said there is a high demand for starter homes.
“If you talk to local Realtors, there is not much inventory anyway for single-family homes in general, but particularly for the lower-cost end of the spectrum,” she said.
Community leaders say a lack of housing for potential workers is hampering economic growth in the region.
“If you want a three-bedroom house at $250,000 or less, there’s not a lot of product,” Lorentz said. “There is also a dynamic where, for first-time buyers, that’s all they can afford, and they are competing with people who are downsizing and have equity and savings, are older and have more resources.
“Younger families starting out aren’t able to get into home ownership like they have in the past.”
Lorentz said high demand in the housing market is reflected by the average days on the market before a sale, which has dropped to about 80. That boosts prices, making it harder for renters to make the jump to a house and driving up demand and cost for rentals.
Many of the new houses being built in the region are higher-priced homes, often with views of the water. Those homes tend to be less risky and have a higher profit potential for developers.
Lakes Region Community Developers builds multifamily affordable rental housing, built with the help of low-income housing tax credits.
There is a lack of such incentives for construction of single-family homes, making this project unusual.
To make the Wolfeboro project a reality, Lakes Region Community Developers now hopes to get a $310,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The grant money and the tax credits would allow for the construction of road, water and sewer infrastructure for the 20-home development, which is about a mile from the Wolfeboro Main Street area. The homes will likely be three bedrooms, two bathrooms and about 1,500 square feet.
