ALTON — A man sought by the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force for probation violations stemming from a narcotics conviction was arrested Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshal’s service said.
Robert Twombly, 38, who was designated as a “Fugitive of the Week,” was arrested by Alton police in a local motel. His arrest warrant was from Rockingham County.
On Thursday, the task force arrested another Fugitive of the Week, Richard Boden, 49, at a Nashua job site, on a Belknap County arrest warrant alleging aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Information about Fugitives of the Week are aired on radio stations, television stations, newspapers and websites, often generating tips leading to arrests, the Marshal’s Service said in a news release.
