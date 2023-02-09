LACONIA — The story of “Romeo and Juliet” is a simple tale of star-crossed lovers — two people who are drawn to one another despite compelling reasons to stay apart.
Or is it a more complicated picture? To Jaydie Halperin, the play — perhaps the most well-known by history’s most celebrated playwright — left her with questions. To explore those questions, she wrote a sequel, and both the original and the ensuing scripts will be given life over the next two weekends, in back-to-back performances by the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative.
Bryan Halperin, producer for Powerhouse and Jaydie’s father, said the community theater company will first stage William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” this coming weekend, Feb. 10-12, at the Colonial Theatre. Jaydie’s “Montague and Capulet” will be given a staged reading, featuring the same cast, next weekend, Feb. 18-19, at the Belknap Mill.
Though they are foundational works for the theatrical tradition, Bryan said Shakespeare’s plays are frequently reconfigured to suit the needs of a particular troupe or audience.
“People have been adaptive and creative with Shakespeare for hundreds of years,” Bryan said. “Artists take and put their own spin on it, that’s what we’ve done here. Adding our own layer onto the story.”
Through her script, Jaydie offers an interpretation in which the two young lovers were not done in by their own indiscretions but, rather, as payment for the sins of their forebears. With the stars from the prequel dead, she centers the action around a new trio, including two characters relegated to the background by Shakespeare — Benvolio and Rosaline — plus a new character, Valentina, conjured by Jaydie’s imagination.
Bryan uses those three characters to stitch the two scripts together. In Powerhouse’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Benvolio, Rosaline and Valentina create a three-person chorus to explain the proceedings to the audience. The technique has a secondary effect of making the play more accessible to audience members who aren’t fluent in Shakespearean English.
“‘Romeo and Juliet’ becomes the story they need you to know, so when they tell you the story of ‘Montague and Capulet,’ you’ll know where they’re coming from,” Bryan said.
In North America in the current era, it’s typical for Shakespeare to be produced in outdoor settings, so the Powerhouse production will be a rare opportunity to see the play given the full treatment, with lighting and set design and comfortable seating for audiences. With that, plus the novelty of the chorus, Bryan says, “We can guarantee that nobody has seen this version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ before.”
Story evolves from class project
Jaydie, who graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 2019, said the script was sparked by an assignment senior year. Her teacher, Lorie Donahue, gave her students a list of writing challenges. One of them was to compose a sequel to something they’d read during their high school career.
The story of “Romeo and Juliet” ends with several characters, including those named in the title, dead. “I wonder what happens to the people that survive the play?” Jaydie wondered. “I started brainstorming, 'Who’s still alive?'”
She enlisted help from another high school English teacher, Mary Nyhan, and had her first version completed within a month. She continued working on it at Wesleyan University, where she’s currently a senior studying English and medieval studies. The Sandwich troupe Advice to the Players hosted a Zoom reading of the script in summer 2020.
“It’s really cool to see people’s different interpretations of the characters,” Jaydie said, noting that the characters in her play are largely the same as in Shakespeare’s, but that her script takes minor characters from “Romeo and Juliet” and pushes them to center stage.
“Montague and Capulet,” named after the two feuding houses in Shakespeare’s original play, “Addresses the underlying conflict of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’” Jaydie said. “This is really about young people suffering for the mistakes and pointless grudges of the old people in their lives, their parents who are supposed to love and protect them, and they are instead setting them up for failure.”
It’s a trick that Shakespeare manages time and again, how his stories, written and set 400 years ago, continue to speak to the contemporary audience. In this case, Jaydie said, the situation rings true for her generation, which is being left to clean up messes such as climate change, caused by actions taken long ago.
“It’s a really poignant thing to talk about these days. We are dealing with a lot of decisions that were made before I was born,” Jaydie said. Her script looks forward. “How do we heal divides, how do we make positive change even though it seems hopeless at some points?”
The effect, if the father-and-daughter team has been successful, is for the two scripts to act as halves of a whole, rather than standing centuries apart.
Amanda Wagner, a recent transplant from Los Angeles who has taken up residence in Gilmanton, said Jaydie’s script is uncanny at times. Wagner plays Romeo, and said Jaydie’s lines could be inserted into the middle of “Romeo and Juliet” and only those with verbatim knowledge of the script would notice.
“Jaydie did such a good job writing it,” Wagner said. “She really has a mastery of the language and a sense of the flow of the poetry and character interactions. I feel like Shakespeare would be very pleased.”
Wagner said she is a lover of Shakespeare, and was already excited about the Powerhouse production when Bryan suggested she audition for a male role.
“Then I got super excited, because I’m obviously going to audition for Romeo,” Wagner said. She said she understands how young people, clouded by love and passion, can make choices that negatively affect not only them but also those around them. “I connect to the character in that sense, because I remember that. I love how romantic Romeo is. When he falls in love, he goes all in. It’s fun to experience what it’s like to fall head-over-heels again and again and again, and to have that love reciprocated by Juliet.”
Though this pair of productions offer novel elements, Wagner said they also deliver one of the enduring joys of a live Shakespeare production.
“It’s not only a theater play that we can watch, it’s also an artifact of history,” Wagner said. “I find it really, really cool that I get to make that artifact come to life as it was when it was first being done, and I feel a spiritual connection to all the actors that performed it for hundreds and hundreds of years.”
Similarly, audience members will be able to join in the same experiences — the heartbreak and the laughter — that theater-goers have had since Shakespeare’s troupe first performed his scripts.
“It connects all of us to our shared humanity, which is really special,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.