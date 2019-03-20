LACONIA — An event by the local chamber of commerce was held on Wednesday to find a new way to provide the skilled labor that employers need most. The forum “exceeded expectations,” said Karmen Gifford, who organized the event.
“Managing the Talent Pipeline” was held at Lakes Region Community College and drew nearly 60 attendees, said Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber.
Gifford, who was recently accepted into the U.S. Chamber’s Talent Pipeline Management Academy, will begin her year-long training program in May, learning about the national chamber’s strategy for connecting local industry with nearby education institutions. The idea is that vocational schools and community colleges might be graduating students with the same sets of skills they have for decades, but while a graduate might have a nursing degree or manufacturing certification, do they have the specific skills that local providers and manufacturers require?
Gifford said the event on Wednesday attracted a mix of employers and educators.
“Everybody’s doing a really good job at what they’re doing, now we need to bridge that gap – what the employers critically need, and what the educators can provide,” she said.
For the strategy to work, it will require businesses that compete in the same market to collaborate and identify what they share when it comes to talent needs. Although Wednesday’s meeting was meant to introduce the concept, it was already starting to take hold. By the end of the event, a trio of attendees, each representing different landscaping companies, had already started to discuss with each other how they can provide enough skilled labor for everyone.
“They were really excited to move this forward,” Gifford said. The next step in the process will be for the chamber to determine what other industries will find the same level of interest and engagement, and then create collaborative groups for each of those industries.
“In today’s economy, there’s a big difference between classroom and career. How do we change that dynamic?” Gifford said the turnout and engagement at the event on Wednesday gave her hope that there’s a willingness to try something new.
“It was very encouraging and exciting, I think we have a tremendous community…. I think we can really be a leader here that we can bring to other areas of the state to model.”
Any employer who was not in attendance on Wednesday but is interested in learning more can contact Gifford at kgifford@lakesregionchamber.org.
