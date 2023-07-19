This episode of Get Tech Smart focuses on space and robotics. What is space debris? What can be done to improve the debris? Here to talk about all things space is Jeromy Grimmett, founder and CEO of Rogue Space Systems Cooperation.
Flo Nicolas: Before we start talking about robotics and space, first of all, who are you? We want people to know who you are and how you got into space and robotics?
Jeromy Grimmett: Well, the story starts off like most anybody that’s in the space industry. When I was a kid, I played a lot of Legos. When I was a kid, I was outside overnight with my telescope. When I was a kid, I wanted to be an astronaut. I wanted to be an aerospace engineer, I wanted to build and design planes. Actually, one of my ultimate goals was to work at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, that’s really how it all started. But you know, life happens. And my path was deviated and I started a family and I was in the Army. I never really went to college until the past decade, decade and a half or so. And during the course of my education, after leaving Louisiana, I wrote a research paper and that research paper turned into what is now Rogue Space Systems. So yeah, it’s through some encouragement from some professors, and going to the MIT space conference in 2019. I walked out, I called my business partner at the time, and told him, “You’ve got till Dec. 31 of this year, we’re selling the company. I’m going to space.” And that was it.
Nicolas: Yeah, I know as a child, it’s like going up to space was always something that just seemed at first of all very impossible.
Grimmett: Yeah, it’s a very ethereal concept. Yeah, right. Most people when they think about space it’s this thing that’s so far away like it’s 1,000 miles away. And that is just not the case. Space is 100 kilometers that way. That’s it. Yeah. You’re closer to space than Boston. In some cases where our offices are, we’re closer to space in our, at our office than we are to even Boston. And one of the things that I’m really proud of at Rogue is we spent a lot of time in the community, we spent a lot of time in schools, we spent a lot of time with kids, nonprofits, STEM-focused organizations, STEAM organizations, helping them to understand that space is not just for engineers, it’s not an impossible thing to get to, that. We break it down and make it simple. space needs plumbers to wow. Because we do space needs, everybody. So that’s fascinating.
Nicolas: It is fascinating. And now we want to get into the details of what exactly that you do. And how are we? Why does space need robots?
Grimmett: Well, there’s a lot of debris in space. So, if anyone was interested, you could go to Sky.Rogue.Space, OK? If you open up that website, you will see a 3D model of every single object that is flying around in space, around the Earth, all the satellites, all the space debris, all the rocket bodies, all of that is on that webpage. And where as humanity has become more and more and more dependent on space. Everything you do through the course of the day, I guarantee you are touching space, at some point during the course of your day, whether it’s navigation on your phone, the time that is on your phone, the financial transactions, the TV shows that you’re watching, anytime, anything that you do that requires some level of communications, or even security because our forces are all dependent on space. So it touches every person on the entire planet, they just don’t realize it. So our job is to develop and build systems that can repair satellites, and remove space debris, and make it safe for transport up and down to space. As an example, several years ago, a launch window for a rocket that’s going up SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, whomever, several years ago, that window was hours and hours and hours wide. Now, there’s a number of windows that are down to 15 minutes. Wow, we launched more mass into space in 2022 than we had launched in every single year of space exploration. Combined. In the previous almost 70 years leading up to 2022, we put more mass in space than all of that time, combined. Now with the advent of SpaceX and their cadence of launches with Falcon Nine, and with Starship coming online, which can lift I think, like 100 tons. It’s gonna start getting more and more and more and more crowded. And the great thing about space as well, it’s space. So there’s a lot of it, right. But there are certain orbital regimes that are getting very crowded, and there’s a lot of debris, and we’ve not maintained that environment the way that we really should. So between space debris and creating more sustainable systems, or being able to repair and refuel, so we’re not, or even upgrade, and not have to re launch something or remove something and then replace it. That’s where we focus all of our time. And energy is building space robots that can go up there and do those types of things. So if you’re a fan of “Star Wars,” R2D2, if you’re a “Star Trek” fan think exit cops. Yeah, that’s what we do. Yeah.
Nicolas: So, when I think about debris, I’m in my head, I’m thinking like, I don’t know, McDonald’s wrappers, sneakers, candy bar wrappers. So what type of debris is one going to encounter in space that needs to be cleaned up?
Grimmett: All sorts, you have everything from tools that an astronaut dropped all the way to, for example, there’s a cosmos as a satellite that’s studied gamma radiation. The insulation on it is deteriorating. And as it deteriorates, it’s not designed to deteriorate, it’s just happening. Pieces of it are flying off, so you have insulation. A battery exploded on one satellite, so now you have this ever increasing amount of debris that’s been created. You have a set test, like Russia and China, India have all done an anti-satellite missile test. So they’ve blown up satellites in orbit that create tens of thousands of pieces. The damage that these things can do is very real.
So take a look, if you look at it. I’ll give you an example, everyone’s going to be familiar with space shuttle Columbia. ... The Columbia tragedy all started with a piece of foam. The styrofoam foam, the kind of stuff you would use on those cheap ice chests that you buy at the store, a piece of foam. That piece of foam broke off and hit the wing of the shuttle Columbia. It hit it at 600 miles per hour, give or take, but 672 miles an hour, I think the heat from the reentry of the space shuttle got inside the wing and decimated the vehicle. That’s how these people were killed. And they didn’t have a method to inspect that spacecraft. They didn’t have a way to repair that spacecraft. If they would have been able to repair it, or if they would have been able to determine what was wrong, they could have potentially done something or we could have potentially did something. It’s all hindsight.
Nicolas: If we’re gonna start seeing an increase in space tourism, there’s gonna be additional investments and this is a great opportunity for Rogue Space Systems, because now we’ve seen the dangers. Now you need the solutions for essentially making it safe for travelers. Now in terms of the systems that you create, are they remote, or are you actually sending a robot into space? Like how can you just kind of describe that?
Grimmett: So the robots that we are creating and launching, they go to space, they’re unmanned, and we operate them from here and on Earth. They use a combination of sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and its goal-based AI. OK, so it’s a little bit different. But we do all of the processing, sensor fusion and all the data right there on the spacecraft on the robot itself. And that allows us to make real time safe decisions. We also work on technologies that allow us to do things in an incredibly safe way. So we were currently engineering a design for what’s effectively a space stethoscope where we would be able to not even touch another object or another spacecraft and listen to whether or not it’s operating, because sometimes there are spacecraft that just go silent. And you don’t know if they lost power, you don’t want to know if they just lost fuel, you don’t know if it’s bad, they blew an amplifier or something for their communications, you don’t know. So whenever you get there, it’s not like there’s a blinking light on it saying, Hey, this is good to go.
So we don’t know what the disposition of that spacecraft is. So if we can listen to if the reaction wheels are hitting, or if we can tell something is moving inside or something, then that tells us Hey, this is an active spacecraft. So something else might be wrong. We have the ability to, we’re also developing technologies that would allow us to de-tumble objects in space without touching them. And it’s all real stuff. So we use it in conjunction with University of Utah, I’m really proud of this particular piece of tech because University of Utah Dr. Jake Abbott, he was developing this technology for medical purposes, being able to guide a sensor through the human body, just by taking a pill. And then the robot, what the robot arms would do with these end effectors would guide that object through the body. No invasive surgery.
So what we did is we worked with them and got the IP secured for space use. And we said, we’re not interested in locking all the IP up, we just want it for space, but we’re going to help fund your research and help the development so that you can still use it in medical. So the kind of stuff that happens. You don’t think technology from space touches you. But this is a very clear example. They’re doing research on how to do stuff in the medical industry, we’re taking that same tech, we’re elevating it a little bit and we’re going to be able to use it in space, but the exact same tech, maybe one day can help medicine in some kind of way.
Nicolas: What do you think is going to be the impact of AI in terms of Rogue Systems? Because I know right now, you have some components off it. But are we going to get to a point where things can just be done remotely? You don’t even have to say anything?
Grimmett: I mean, it’s not overnight. But our systems are built around ones called goal-based autonomy. So an example would be, I want you to go pick up that cup from that counter. And I want you to put that cup over there. So the autonomy knows all the sensors and resources that it has the grippers to go and pick that thing up, knows how to move, and then go place it. That’s essentially a real basic thing, or example of gold base autonomy. That’s what we’re working on. Eventually, one day when it’s proven out enough, it’ll be a fully autonomous system, we will say, “OK, we want to make sure that this inclination is at this altitude at this l 10.” These are all orbital elements. We want this to be maintained and cleared of space debris. And then the robots will be out there just making sure that that thing is done. Eventually. That’s a ways away.
Nicolas: This has been absolutely fantastic. Jeremy, I’m so happy you’re able to stop by. And if there are any new developments or any new tech that you want to come back and share or maybe you want to bring some of your really techy, geeky, nerdy team on the show. Thank you so much again for stopping by, and to everybody else at home. Thank you so much for watching another episode of Get Tech Smart. Stay tuned for more episodes and maybe I might finally find out if aliens are real.
Flo Nicolas is a technologist, lawyer, speaker, mentor, writer, tech startup founder/CEO of CheapCheep and director and creator of Get Tech Smart. She is a dedicated professional with a passion for technology and creative innovation, intent on helping her community to become more tech-savvy and forward-thinking.
Get Tech Smart is being shared with members of The Granite State News Collaborative.
