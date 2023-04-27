TBones sign

A sign at the entrance of T-Bones apologizes for the restaurant's inability to redeem rewards points and accept gift cards due to a ransomware attack on the company's point-of-sale provider. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Gift cards and the rewards program are not currently available to patrons of T-Bones Great American Eatery and Cactus Jack's, thanks to a crippling ransomware attack.

“We’re not able to issue any points or redeem any rewards,” said Tom Boucher, chief executive officer of Great NH Restaurants, which owns Cactus Jack's and T-Bones. “This has been going on for two-and-a-half weeks now. It’s not good.”

