LACONIA — Rep. Michael Sylvia, who is involved in a court battle with the town of Belmont, is the new chairman of the Belknap County Delegation.
Delegation members, state representatives from the county, selected Sylvia, R-Belmont, for the post Thursday evening by a 9-7 vote. There are 16 Republicans in the delegation and two Democrats.
The other candidate who was nominated was Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia. He did not return a call seeking comment.
Rep. Harry Viens, R-Center Harbor, and Rep. Deanna Jurius, R-Meredith, were a half-hour late for the 6 p.m. meeting and missed the vote.
Viens said he likely would have abstained from the vote. Jurius did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.
Sylvia, who is under court order not to reside in a converted garage and recreational vehicle in Belmont, is asking the court to dismiss the case because he has moved to a new residence in town.
The town has asked the Belknap Superior Court not to dismiss the case without first issuing a court order prohibiting Sylvia from re-occupying his property at 216 Farrarville Road until he obtains the necessary town building and occupancy permits. The town is also asking the court to order Sylvia to pay penalties for noncompliance, which so far exceed $125,000.
Sylvia said Friday his goal as chairman will be to make sure the county budget is considered in an expeditious fashion. The three-member Belknap County Commission proposes and administers the budget, while the legislative delegation has the final approval on how much to spend for county operations.
“I want to make sure the trains run on time, “ Sylvia said. “I want the budget to be done by the end of January.
“I want to make the meetings run smoothly. Obviously, I prefer a conservative agenda. We have a pretty diverse group.”
He sees room for cuts in the $31 million budget the commission has proposed for the 2019 calendar year. Under that spending plan, the amount of money to be raised by taxes would grow by 5 percent.
Sylvia said he opposes a budget item calling for providing $1.2 million to the state Department of Health and Human Services to be doubled with federal funds and allocated to Community Health Services Network LLC, a network of organizations providing mental health care, substance use treatment and other social service support.
The $1.2 million comes from a windfall of federal money the county receives for covering uncompensated care at the county nursing home.
Sylvia said the transfer of county money to the state to be boosted by federal funds and returned to the network is a “convoluted scheme.”
“The money goes to the Community Health Services Network, a private corporation,” Sylvia said. “That fits the definition of fascism, taking taxpayer money and giving it to a private business.
“This is a scheme to build this distribution network of services that is supposed to be better than previous models, but it really builds a bureaucracy which will then go forward to lobby for more money from taxpayers.
“The problem is, all this money comes from the working people. We’re taking money out of wages, which perhaps in some way might be used in families to help their own children, parents and grandparents. The money is sent to Washington and cycled through the system with a lot of bureaucracy and comes back as a smaller piece ultimately.”
County Commission Chairman Dave DeVoy said the Community Health Services Network is a nonprofit that works effectively and cost-efficiently to help people with mental illness and substance abuse issues.
It makes sense for the county to utilize federal support to outsource some of this treatment, rather than to take the more costly step of hiring new county employees, he said.
DeVoy compared this approach to the way the county partners with Horizons Counseling Center to deliver the Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education program, or CORE.
“That’s not a fascist thing,” he said. “Substance abuse and mental health issues need to be resolved in the county. They impact jail operations. We want people to get help before police have to be involved.
“In the long run, it saves money for taxpayers. There are less ambulance runs, less people in jail. There are people in real crisis with mental health issues. The jail shouldn’t be a mental health center.”
