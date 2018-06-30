LACONIA — This week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that public sector employees cannot be forced to pay agency fees to unions will have limited impact in Lakes Region communities and school districts, according to a sampling of officials interviewed.
On Wednesday the high court ruled, in a 5-4 decision, that requiring government employees to pay so-call agency fees violating the constitutional protection of freedom of speech.
Agency fees are levied on workers who are covered by union contracts but who choose not to join the union. The fee is used to cover the cost of a union’s bargaining activities.
Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said Friday that the city had been notified Thursday by the State Employees Association on Thursday to cease collecting any agency fees that might be being paid by members of the bargaining unit which covers City Hall clerical workers, technical staff personnel in the Public Works Department, and full-time employees in Parks Department.
Myers said that the his office would be notifying the three other unions which represent members of the rank-and-file members of the Police and Fire departments, and DPW road crew workers that the city will be going through every employee’s payroll to remove any agency fee deductions. Myers said he was unsure how many city workers pay the fee.
Myers estimated that around 110 of the city’s 160 full-time workers are covered by union contracts.
But other local government groups say the ruling will have no effect on their employees because none of them pays agency fees.
That is the case for the Gilford and Shaker Regional school districts, as well as the towns of Meredith and Belmont.
Scott Isabelle, Gilford School District’s assistant superintendent for business, said the district was waiting for guidance from its attorney, but noted that none of its union contracts calls for an agency fee.
It is common for local government and school district employees to pay their union dues through a voluntary payroll deduction, but the Supreme Court ruling does not apply to dues.
Meredith Town Manager Phil Warren said that Meredith has only one collective bargaining group, which represents Public Works employees. “Their contract has language in it that makes belonging to the union voluntary, (and) not required for employment. Employees who choose not to be in the union are not required to pay either union dues or an agency fee. So for us, it is business as usual,” he said.
Similarly, Belknap County Administrator Debra Shackett said that no county worker pays an agency fee. She said that although the fee was included in the language in the Teamsters Union contract for Sheriff’s Department employees, the union never notified the county how much the fee would be and so county has never collected it.
Shackett said unions represent 150 of the county’s 188 full-time employees.
Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the would not unilaterally stop any agency fee a town worker might be paying, but if any employee came to the town and asked to no longer pay the fee, the town would honor the worker’s request. He said he personally knew of no employee who was paying an agency fee.
“We are looking to the governor and Legislature to see what needs to be done,” Dunn said.
Officials of the Laconia School District were not available for comment, and a representative of the teachers’ union — Laconia Education Association — did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
While unions are forbidden to use agency fees for political purposes, such as lobbying and political campaigns. But critics contend that public-sector unions are engaging in political speech when the negotiate with a governmental entity.
