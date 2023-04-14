Carol O’Brien as Wario, left; Alex Greene and Michael Tarling as Mario, center; and Kayla Locke as Waluigi entertain patrons at Gilford Cinema 8 during screenings of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” during its opening weekend. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — The Gilford Cinema 8 movie theater experienced a box office boom with the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" last week, and the staff are excited for what the summer has in store.
The film's popularity in Gilford was no exception as Mario Bros. had a $377 million opening box office weekend worldwide.
“It went really well,” General Manager Ryan Hinchey said. “We saw a very large increase in traffic through the theater over the course of the launch through Mario. We had high advance ticket sales, which is a good reflection of how the movie is going to do for the weekend.”
Staff dressed up as their favorite characters from Mario’s iconic Mushroom Kingdom during opening weekend.
“A lot of kids got to come in and see their favorite characters and the movie,” Hinchey said. “It’s been, since 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,' the most recent major theatrical release that has come out for a kid to come see, so this was good for families to kind of get back into the swing of things and not be trapped in the confines of an action-adventure movie.”
Staff member Michael Starling, who dressed up as Mario himself for the premiere, said that this year felt more balanced as far as releases go.
“Instead of just one movie that’s gonna make a lot of money, it’s balanced over most of the entire summer, and every other week there’s gonna be a decent movie you get to see.”
That $377 million opening weekend broke the record for animated films, beating out "Frozen 2." Breaking such records shows that movies might be finally making a comeback after the dark days of the pandemic. According to The Guardian, global box offices were projected to take a $5 billion loss in 2020. In addition to theaters closing, production on countless films was abruptly shut down, causing delays across the industry.
The pandemic also brought a huge spike in video streaming. According to Forbes, by June 2020, 48% of adults in the U.S. had subscribed to at least one streaming service.
For a time, it seemed, the theater had little to offer, with a limited selection compared to the glut of content available online. Now, a deluge of remakes, sequels, superhero films, intellectual property parades like Mario Bros. and even a few original features are flooding back to the cinemas this summer.
“We have a ridiculous quarter two and three for movie slates,” Hinchey said. “We have everything for kids like 'Little Mermaid' coming in May, then we have 'Oppenheimer.' There are just tons of major releases coming out over the next three to four months, [compared to] over the last few years. 'Mission Impossible,' 'Indiana Jones,' a lot of these are big, long-awaited films that I think will turn a pretty eye for the population.”
“I think 'Indiana Jones' is gonna be great,” said assistant manager Carol O’Brien. “I wouldn't be surprised if people come dressed up as him this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.