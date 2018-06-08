LACONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu signed two bills at Lakes Region General Hospital Thursday, one to help reduce drug costs and another to prevent improper access to a precursor chemical for methamphetamine.
House Bill 1791 allows pharmacists to fill a prescription with a less expensive “biosimilar drug” once the Food and Drug Administration has approved access to that drug.
Biosimilars are less costly imitations of drugs known as biologics, which are used to treat a range of diseases including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and anemia. Biosimilars are different from generics in that they are not exact copies.
“Americans struggle with some of the most expensive prescription drug prices in the world and while this unfortunate reality impacts all Granite Staters, it hits our seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes, particularly hard,” the governor said.
“The problem is especially pronounced given our state’s aging population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire has the third oldest median age in the country. Put simply, high prescription drug cost is a serious barrier for our seniors being able to access the lifesaving drugs that they need.
“HB 1791 positions New Hampshire to take advantage of opportunities to lower those costs.”
Sununu also signed Senate Bill 376, which makes New Hampshire the 35th state to use a database that will allow a pharmacist to see if a customer has exceeded or is about to exceed the federal purchase limits for pseudoephedrine products. These products can be used to make methamphetamine.
