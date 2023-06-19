LACONIA — A single-family home on Valley Street was badly damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, but the losses were limited to the material as no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported by Charlie Delaney, who lives a few houses away from the scene of the fire and said he was doing yard work shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.