Caution tape blocks the front of a home at 122 Valley St., greatly damaged in a fire on Sunday. Laconia firefighters rescued a dog from the blaze, and reported no one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
An aerial view of the fire at 122 Valley St. in Laconia on Sunday. (Courtesy photo/Michael Catudal)
LACONIA — A single-family home on Valley Street was badly damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, but the losses were limited to the material as no injuries were reported.
The fire was reported by Charlie Delaney, who lives a few houses away from the scene of the fire and said he was doing yard work shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“I had just gotten onto my lawn tractor to mow the lawn, I saw the black smoke” rising above the treetops, he said. A wooded section of property blocked his view from the source of the smoke, and the density and color of the smoke was different from that of someone burning a pile of brush, so he said he started walking up the driveway of 122 Valley St., a recently constructed home set back from the road.
“I rounded the first corner of the driveway,” Delaney said. “I could see a fire at that point, I could see the porch was burning, you could see the outline of the porch within the fire. I didn’t have my phone with me,” but he said he could see his neighbor, who was also getting ready to mow his lawn, and he yelled for him to call 911. His neighbor, Joe, was also without his phone, but Delaney’s wife, Lisa, heard the commotion and reported the fire.
“Joe and I went back up the driveway, we went running to see if there was anyone in there. He went to the front door and started banging on the door, I went to the garage doors and started banging on them.” Delaney said that in the few moments between when he first saw the fire and when he returned, the fire had spread from the porch to the rest of the house. They could hear the smoke alarms sounding inside, but there was no sound of activity from within. “At that point there was nothing else we could do, the whole side of the house was fully engulfed.”
A press statement from the Laconia Fire Department reports the first call about the fire came in at 1:27 p.m., and the first crew arrived at 1:30 p.m.
The fire on the deck was quickly extinguished, and crews attempted to fight the remaining fire from the interior of the home; however, they were pushed back outside — but not before a bulldog was rescued.
Overhauling — ensuring the fire was completely extinguished from the structure — was difficult due to the home’s cathedral ceilings and spray foam insulation behind the drywall, according to the press statement.
“The efforts of our personnel and assisting mutual aid departments helped us efficiently manage the fire," said Capt. Chris Shipp of the Laconia Fire Department. "This week was very busy for our personnel due to Laconia Motorcycle Week and several other events. Their ability to always get the job done is amazing.”
Lisa said there was another challenge first responders had to negotiate: a parade of onlookers who drove down Valley Street to get a first-hand view of the fire.
“I want to say how wonderful Laconia Fire Department, Gilford Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Water Department, the whole coordination of them trying to dodge cars,” Lisa said. “They had to dodge and weave to get into position, they were wonderful.”
In addition to Gilford, the city’s fire department was aided at the scene by crews from Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, Franklin and Sanbornton. Gilmanton, Meredith and Center Harbor provided station coverage. Laconia Police and Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid also assisted.
The fire department reported “a majority of the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.”
