LACONIA — After a smaller, post-pandemic comeback festival last year, New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival organizers this year aim for the event to deepen its community roots. The 34-foot pumpkin tower and two-day event that were typical hallmarks for the festival are set to return, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford said at a press conference Wednesday. The tower — which will be two-sided for the first time — will be placed in a pedestrian-only Veterans Square and filled largely with pumpkins carved by students.

To honor Earth Day, first graders from each of the district’s three schools literally are planting the seeds of the fall festival. With help from Moulton Farm, students each planted a pumpkin seed in a small pot which they hope will grow into a pumpkin in time for Friday, Oct. 27, the festival’s start date.

