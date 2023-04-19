Moulton Farm staff helps first graders from Woodland Heights Elementary School plant pumpkin seeds during a NH Pumpkin Festival press conference Wednesday. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Students and staff from each of Laconia's schools attended the Pumpkinfest press conference Wednesday, which was followed by a pumpkin planting activity. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Melissa Aupperle, general manager of the CAKE Theatre, center, speaks during a press conference for the 2023 NH Pumpkin Festival at the train station downtown Wednesday. Aupperle is serving this year as a downtown business liaison. Quinn Kingston of the Cake Theatre, left, and event organizer Karmen Gifford, right, look on. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
“The energy of our students is contagious,” remarked School Board Chair Jennifer Anderson at the Pumpkin Fest press conference Wednesday. “I’m sure that very energy is going to boost the seedling growth into pumpkins that will then turn into jack-o-lanterns.” (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Students hope to sow pumpkins that will grow in time for the festival, though the event's hallmark pumpkin tower will also feature jack-o-lanterns carved by Laconia students. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — After a smaller, post-pandemic comeback festival last year, New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival organizers this year aim for the event to deepen its community roots. The 34-foot pumpkin tower and two-day event that were typical hallmarks for the festival are set to return, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford said at a press conference Wednesday. The tower — which will be two-sided for the first time — will be placed in a pedestrian-only Veterans Square and filled largely with pumpkins carved by students.
To honor Earth Day, first graders from each of the district’s three schools literally are planting the seeds of the fall festival. With help from Moulton Farm, students each planted a pumpkin seed in a small pot which they hope will grow into a pumpkin in time for Friday, Oct. 27, the festival’s start date.
“For me, the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is an opportunity to show our pride in our community,” Gifford said. It is “a community event: it takes support from the whole community to put it on.” City officials, organizing partners and chamber board members attended the press conference alongside the students.
This year’s festival, Gifford continued, will again feature a kids costume parade, a craft fair, the Runaway Pumpkin 5K and 10K, the popular zombie walk and a collection of food trucks. There will also be shows at both the Colonial and CAKE theatres downtown. The Hector’s parking lot will house both an outdoor adventure area and a cornhole tournament, introduced last year, and this year overseen by Wicked Cornhole Events.
Community partners gave brief remarks: City Manager Kirk Beattie emphasized the city is proud to host this festival and excited to see it grow even bigger this year. Melissa Aupperle, general manager of Recycle Percussion's CAKE Theatre, is serving as downtown business liaison for the festival, and stressed the need for organization and collaboration of downtown players for the festival.
School district staff as well as teachers accompanied students to the event, and middle and high school students helped organize the first graders' planting.
Each young student received a small pot filled with soil and a small pumpkin seed to plunge into its depths.
“The energy of our students is contagious,” remarked School Board Chair Jennifer Anderson. “I’m sure that very energy is going to boost the seedling growth into pumpkins that will then turn into jack-o-lanterns.
“Events like this truly bring our community together, in the planning and in the celebrating.”
