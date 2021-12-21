As college students begin traveling home and high school students get into the final stretch of school for a much-needed break, Sophia Cunningham of Belmont, Gabriel Walker of Franklin and Rafael Vazquez of Laconia give insight into what it is like to be a student during the holiday season of 2021. After a semester of school stress and pandemic uncertainties, familiar traditions and family ties offer a welcome chance for respite.
Cunningham, an online student at Sierra College in California, said, “For this break, I am definitely most excited about having my time back to myself. During the semester my time is taken up by studying and assignments.” Cunningham said she would be spending most of her month-long break cooking, making art, eating holiday treats and spending time with family, especially her mom. Cunningham also mentioned that she will be working during her break at Holy Trinity School. She said she is excited for holiday traditions like stockings before breakfast and a holiday movie marathon with her family.
“The part of school I will miss is mostly the learning aspect. The teachers and assignments and tests can be exhausting, but actually learning something and having it help make you a more well-rounded person is a good feeling.” Cunningham said.
Walker had different things to say about his in-person school experience at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, “I won’t miss the ‘school’ part of school, I took 19 credits this semester with 10 of them being math credits, six of them computer science classes and 3 of them a theology class.” he said. “But I will miss my friends, especially my roommate.”
Walker cited holiday traditions as something to look forward to on his break, midnight mass at Saint Andre Bessette and a 2 a.m. meal with family. Walker also said he would be spending his time hanging out with his family, especially his younger brother David and making a Youtube video with Rafael.
Vazquez, a student at Laconia Christian Academy, said he is thrilled to be making his long-awaited YouTube video for his channel, "ItzRaf," and that he can’t wait to participate in his Christmas traditions like 6 p.m. Christmas Eve mass at Saint Andre’s followed by the annual Chinese food meal the night of and family dinner at his Grandparents house on Christmas day. “Most of my time will be spent getting a lot of rest and seeing my friends that have been away at college and my family.”
With the end of the semester upon us, lots of family time and new YouTube content will be had and made.
