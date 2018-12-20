LACONIA — What do Laconia’s third and fifth graders want to see in their city in 25 years? More hotels, more homeless shelters, the Colonial Theatre up and running again, and passenger train service to return. Those were the themes repeated in letters that students wrote to themselves that will be included in a time capsule to be sealed as part of the city’s 125th year, to be opened in 2043.
In the letters, students described their family, their favorite things to do in Laconia and what they hoped Laconia would have in 25 years.
Madelyn’s favorite thing to do in Laconia is go to Friendly’s and order “the mini burgers and the thingies that have cheese inside of them and you dip them in salsa and sour cream.” When the time capsule is opened, she hoped that the Colonial Theatre would be open, there would be three more hotels – with pools – open, and for the trains to return to the railroad tracks.
“I want that because what’s the point of having railroad tracks if you don’t use them? I would love to travel on a train!”
Caleb likes the Soda Shoppe, Funspot and Goody Good Doughnuts. He wants to see the trains come back, and, “I would also like to see some more candy stores because there’s only one in NH!”
“Laconia is so fun but I can’t wait to see the future,” said Jasmine. “In the future year of 2043 I hope that Laconia will change by a new aquarium so people can see all of the fish in the winter.”
Aiden, who has two fish and one cat for pets, said, “I hope to see the train tracks in use again so I can travel but always come home.”
Alexis, who loves doing multiplication, said she hopes that a Toys R Us opens because she’s never been to one, would also like to see another attraction return. “I have never been to a water park. I want to see it.”
Eathan likes fishing, though once he fell in. “It was the worst, good thing my mom brought a towel!” He thinks the city should have a “big bouncy house water slide hotel homeless shelter. I would make the homeless shelter for the poor and homeless, the water slide for fun and the bouncy house for fun, too.”
Brayden, who likes to go skiing at Gunstock with his grandpa, said “I hope there is a larger Happy Cow, I love ice cream.”
Morgan, who loves her dogs “SO MUCH!” also has fond feelings for her home city. “First I like to dance at Stages in downtown Laconia, second I like to do hockey at Merrill Fay Arena. Third I like to go to Miles Marine and help Bapa. Fourth I love Laconia.” She would like the city even more if it had an F.A.O. Schwarz, another ski area and a stuffed animal store.
Isabella, another Happy Cow fan, would like El Jimador to be closer to Laconia and for the city to open a community pool. “I think people will like a better community with less drugs.”
Zephaniah, who is looking forward to playing with his friends across the street over Christmas break, said he thinks the city needs “a bunch of big homeless centers… I don’t want people to live outside in the cold.”
“If you have kids right now, I am so sorry for you because that was not the plan,” Shane wrote to his future self. Instead, he hoped to be living with his friends Cohen and Shawn and making $4,000 each month as a famous YouTuber.
Jenna thinks she will be a parent, probably of three children, by the time the capsule is opened. And she’s sure of one thing: “I will not be living in Laconia.”
Calleigh was one of the many who enjoys painting at Art Escape and going to the public library. “I think Laconia should have a Market Basket,” she added.
Becca, who has been dancing at Frates since she was two, likes to walk her dogs on the WOW Trail. “I hope in 25 years that the WOW Trail is still there. I hope that there are more colleges. I hope that there are big colleges in 25 years.
Caden expects the life in the city to be far different in its 150th year. “I hope there are teleporters so there’s no traffic and a scientific laboratory and robotic flamingos.”
The letters, along with many other items, will be placed in a box next week, which will be kept at Bank of New Hampshire for the next 25 years.
