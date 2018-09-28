WOLFEBORO — News of the fatal crash that killed Ramsie Taylor, a 17-year-old senior at Kingswood Regional High School, has caused “shock and sadness” among the students and faculty of the school, where “she could light up a hallway with her smile,” according to Principal Guy Donnelly.
Taylor died Wednesday morning when a dump truck collided with her car on Route 28 in Ossipee, at the intersection of Route 171, shortly after 7 a.m.
Ossipee police said Taylor, of Wolfeboro, had entered the intersection from Water Village Road and the dump truck, driven by Joseph Goodrow, 61, of Alton, was traveling north on Route 28 when the crash occurred, killing Taylor upon impact.
Goodrow reportedly was treated and released from a hospital that day.
Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which closed Route 28 for about two hours while authorities investigated the accident.
“She was full of life,” Donnelly recalled, noting that Taylor spent a lot of time at the Lakes Region Technology Center and in the Marketing and Hospital Center at the school.
Donnelly said he had come to know her well over the years. “She’s definitely someone I knew and spoke with daily,” he said.
Kingswood had grief counselors at the school for the past couple of days to be available to students and faculty members who were upset by the news. The school also is holding a moment of silence each day in her memory.
“My heart goes out to her family,” Donnelly said, noting he had spoken with Taylor’s mother on Thursday morning. “That’s the most difficult thing any family could deal with, and we’re here to help them.”
Ossipee Corner and Center Ossipee fire departments, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the New Hampshire State Police assisted Ossipee police in the wake of the crash.
