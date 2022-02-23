LACONIA — Dr. David Strang has been elected the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission.
Strang, of Gilmanton, was elected by the Belknap County Delegation Tuesday. Two other candidates — Heidi Preuss of Laconia, and Doug Lambert of Gilford — had also applied for the position. The vote was nine votes for Strang, while Preuss and Lambert received four votes each. Members of the delegation were given the opportunity to ask questions about or discuss the candidates, none chose to do so.
Minutes after being elected, Strang was sworn in by state Rep. Michael Sylvia, who chairs the delegation. Strang replaces Brian Gallagher who abruptly resigned last month, citing the growing rift between the commission and the delegation. He will serve until November when Gallagher’s term is set to expire.
Following the swearing-in, the delegation narrowly defeated a proposal by state Rep. Tim Lang to mediate the differences between the Gunstock Commission and the delegation.
Lang said the remarks that Sylvia had made in November that Gallagher and Commissioners Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear had possibly broken the law in regard to misuse of funds, improper influence, and conspiracy are “out there hanging and that we need to resolve.”
He said that he wanted an opportunity to try and resolve the differences without the need to involve attorneys. Gunstock Commission Vice Chair Gary Kiedaisch was willing to engage in bilateral discussions without an attorney in an effort to come to a resolution, Lang said.
“We can resolve this without more legal fees,” Lang said.
But Sylvia argued he preferred to see what happens following Strang’s election to the commission.
While noting that the Gunstock Commission’s bylaws call for new members to be sworn in at a commission meeting following their appointment, Sylvia said it was urgent that Strang assume the office because of the current 2-2 split on the commission.
“We have a deadlock on the commission and it is important to have a new member sworn in immediately,” Sylvia said before administering the oath of office. “There’s nothing in statute that prevents going ahead with swearing you in.”
Strang took the prescribed oath which contains language swearing allegiance to the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions. A group which objects to what it sees as the delegation's attempt to wrest control over Gunstock had maintained that Strang should not be on the commission because two years ago he signed a document calling for dissolution of state government and that New Hampshire should be independent which, they argued, put his personal views in conflict with the duties of a public official.
The commission sued the delegation last November after Sylvia said he wanted the delegation to consider removing Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear. The delegation scrapped the removal issue the day before it was to be taken up. The suit was filed a few days later. In the ensuing weeks the court twice has refused the commission’s petition to restrain the delegation’s actions.
Sylvia said it remains to be seen if the commission will continue with the suit.
Lang’s motion was defeated 8-9.
