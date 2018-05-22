ALEXANDRIA — A man who told American Indian stories to audiences throughout the Lakes Region died over the weekend in a single-vehicle traffic accident, state police said.
Peter Brodeur, 60, of Andover, died about 4:34 p.m. Sunday on Route 104, troopers said. First responders found his 2011 Hyundai Accent on its roof in the roadway. He was wearing a seat belt. Nobody else was in the car.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, but police say there was no indication of alcohol use or excessive speed. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.
Brodeur, also known as the “Bearded Turtle,” was scheduled to appear with four other storytellers at an event at the Corner House Inn in Center Sandwich on May 31. He was a founding member of the New Hampshire Storytelling Alliance.
Lauretta Phillips, another member of the alliance, said Brodeur got his start as a storyteller in the 1990s while working at the Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner.
“He was a gentle spirit and a quiet man,” Phillips said.
He liked to hike and take photographs. He was visiting friends in northern New Hampshire on Saturday and had posted some photos from his visit on social media.
He once told New Hampshire Magazine that a schoolchild asked him if the stories he told were true.
“Before I could answer, one of the second-graders pointed to his head and said, ‘It may not be true here, but it’s true here,’ he said as he pointed to his heart.”
