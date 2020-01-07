LACONIA – Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who is still trying to qualify for the next Democratic presidential candidates debate, will appear at a forum at Lakes Region Community College on Thursday.
The event, which is to focus on the health and growth of the U.S. economy, will be at 1:15 p.m.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have qualified for the Jan. 14 debate in Iowa.
Steyer has reached the debate threshold of 225,000 unique donors, but has yet to reach the polling requirement of 5 percent support in at least four polls or 7 percent support in polls from early primary states.
Steyer, who started a nonprofit group to combat climate change, has pledged along with his wife, Kathryn Taylor, to give away the bulk of their personal fortune during their lifetimes.
In 2017, he mobilized an effort to win public support for impeaching President Donald Trump.
Steyer, 62, has spent more than $83 million on campaign advertising, while businessman and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent $120 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.