The Busiel House, now a privately-owned residence, is one of several key historical structures in Laconia. The house's owners, Mandie and Aaron Hagan, are opening their doors for tours during the city Historical Society's new 5k race on May 20. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — When thinking about potential programming that would both further their mission and weave in the community, the Laconia Historical and Museum Society knew they had to find something with a lengthy history. They landed on a steeplechase, a run or walk between two steeples featuring obstacles along the way. Steeplechases have their roots in Ireland in the 1700s and were originally conducted on horseback.
To bring awareness to two at-risk historic churches in the city and the organizations working to save them, the event will be bookended by tours of historic church buildings. From 8 to 9:30 a.m., chasers will be welcomed to tours of United Baptist Church in Lakeport led by Wayne Hackett. Because disrepair at St. Joseph Church makes it ineligible to public access, Mandie and Aaron Hagan, new owners of the neighboring Busiel House, have opened their home to tours after the race.
“Our job as the historical society and our mission is to help preserve, protect and share,” said Tara Shore, president of the Historical and Museum Society. By doing this event, “We are trying to share the story of the two churches by getting people into them with folks that are there to speak about the history, and what's going on with them right now.”
In concert with The Downtown Gym, Studio 151 Fitness, the St. Joseph Church Preservation Society and the United Baptist Church of Lakeport, the historical society will host the Steeplechase on Saturday, May 20. Shore highlighted that these partnerships make the event possible.
The run, which can also be walked, will begin at 10 a.m. at UBC in Lakeport. Chasers will proceed down The WOW Trail toward downtown, where they will wind throughout the city near the waterfront. Along the way, Studio 151 and Downtown Gym staff, who have overseen races in the area before, will coordinate the route and host 10 “obstacles,” such as jumping jacks or rolling a large tire, which participants will complete before proceeding. The route, in total about 5 kilometers, will end at St. Joseph Church, where there will be refreshments and a group photo.
The event welcomes chasers of all speeds.
“If you'd like to take a nice, simple stroll, you're welcome to join us. If you have kids in tow, put them in the stroller or have them come with us,” Shore said. “If you're a runner, [if] you like to keep your time, this one is for you, as well.”
The race and its accompanying tours will also underscore the challenges facing those seeking to preserve the two churches.
“All together at the same time, we’re working to build funds and build understanding and awareness,” Shore said.
The Diocese of Manchester said earlier this year, after years of tensions surrounding a previous announcement that it would be demolished so that it could be sold, that St. Joseph Church would be renovated and live on as a day chapel and columbarium — if the funds could be raised to repair and update the building. The current estimated cost of those efforts is more than $1 million.
The United Baptist Church of Lakeport is listed on the New Hampshire Preservation Society’s 2021 “Seven to Save” list of landmarks. The steeple of the centuries-old church needs stabilization and its stained-glass windows need upkeep.
The churches, Shore emphasized, are part of the city’s historical record: permanently on display pieces of local history that can only be preserved by protecting their physical integrity.
The buildings “really are part of Laconia’s historical collections, our archives. We can't take those churches and put them in a building and keep them in a box and put them on display,” Shore said. “They're on display every single day. They are their own exhibit.”
The Steeplechase will round out a weekend of events downtown. The second annual New England Coffee Festival is set for the same day, and chasers will get a discount at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, which is hosting the festival. Shore encouraged those interested to sign up at laconiahistory.com early, to minimize any wait or line on the day of. Tours of Busiel House will be provided by The St. Joseph Church Preservation Society and can be reserved by visiting savestjoes.org.
