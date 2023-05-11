Busiel House

The Busiel House, now a privately-owned residence, is one of several key historical structures in Laconia. The house's owners, Mandie and Aaron Hagan, are opening their doors for tours during the city Historical Society's new 5k race on May 20. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — When thinking about potential programming that would both further their mission and weave in the community, the Laconia Historical and Museum Society knew they had to find something with a lengthy history. They landed on a steeplechase, a run or walk between two steeples featuring obstacles along the way. Steeplechases have their roots in Ireland in the 1700s and were originally conducted on horseback.

To bring awareness to two at-risk historic churches in the city and the organizations working to save them, the event will be bookended by tours of historic church buildings. From 8 to 9:30 a.m., chasers will be welcomed to tours of United Baptist Church in Lakeport led by Wayne Hackett. Because disrepair at St. Joseph Church makes it ineligible to public access, Mandie and Aaron Hagan, new owners of the neighboring Busiel House, have opened their home to tours after the race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.