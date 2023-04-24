The Opechee Inn and Spa was one of nine plaintiffs whose case was struck down by the New Hampshire Supreme Court last week. The court ruled against relief for businesses asking for reduced property assessments and taxes after being impacted negatively by the coronavirus pandemic. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The New Hampshire Supreme Court sided with the City of Laconia and three other municipalities last Tuesday in a case involving nine hotel owners and disputes over property assessments and taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Clearview Realty Ventures LLC, property owner of the Lake Opechee Inn and Spa in Lakeport, was the plaintiff in Laconia. According to the decision in Clearview Realty Ventures, LLC v. City of Laconia; et al, the plaintiffs, who all own hotel real estate, claimed that COVID-19 restrictions effectively damaged their properties, and so entitling them to prorated — or proportionally reduced — property assessments under a state law. The court, siding with the cities of Laconia, Keene and Manchester, as well as the town of Bedford, ruled against them.
The opinion, issued by Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, states that “RSA 76:21, I, provides that local officials ‘shall prorate’ a building’s assessment ‘[w]henever a taxable building is damaged due to unintended fire or natural disaster to the extent that it renders the building not able to be used for its intended use.’”
Plaintiffs contended, according to the opinion, that COVID-19 was a natural disaster which damaged their hotels by rendering them unable to be used as intended. They applied with their municipalities for tax relief under this reasoning and, when denied, filed lawsuits over those denials in their respective superior courts. But, before rulings were issued, they agreed to a consolidated transfer of their cases to the state Supreme Court, where it was argued in December.
Because the buildings had not been physically damaged, the statute did not apply, the court ruled.
“The defendants contend that the plaintiffs’ ‘purely economic loss cannot be read to be within the terms of RSA 76:21 as the type of damage for which the statute was intended to provide relief,’” the ruling states. “We agree with the defendants.”
Mike Persson, an attorney in the Lakes Region, said the ruling was a prime example of how statutory construction is used to interpret legislation, where the court makes a determination based on what legislators intended a statute to mean when they enacted it.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said in an interview with The Daily Sun that he “appreciate[s] the narrow interpretation of the language of the statute.”
“Including COVID would have been the equivalent of adding language to a statute, and that was never anticipated. That wasn't part of the legislative intent,” Hosmer said.
Michelle DuPont, owner of the Lake Opechee Inn and Spa, did not respond to emails requesting comment on the ruling, nor did counsel for the plaintiffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.