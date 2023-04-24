Opechee Inn

The Opechee Inn and Spa was one of nine plaintiffs whose case was struck down by the New Hampshire Supreme Court last week. The court ruled against relief for businesses asking for reduced property assessments and taxes after being impacted negatively by the coronavirus pandemic. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

The New Hampshire Supreme Court sided with the City of Laconia and three other municipalities last Tuesday in a case involving nine hotel owners and disputes over property assessments and taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clearview Realty Ventures LLC, property owner of the Lake Opechee Inn and Spa in Lakeport, was the plaintiff in Laconia. According to the decision in Clearview Realty Ventures, LLC v. City of Laconia; et al, the plaintiffs, who all own hotel real estate, claimed that COVID-19 restrictions effectively damaged their properties, and so entitling them to prorated — or proportionally reduced — property assessments under a state law. The court, siding with the cities of Laconia, Keene and Manchester, as well as the town of Bedford, ruled against them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.