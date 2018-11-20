Concord – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has released a proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan for public hearing and written comment. The Department seeks additional input from stakeholders and the public in order to finalize a plan for submission to the Governor and the Legislature.
The proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan is the result of a robust, statewide process to solicit input from the full complement of mental health stakeholders in New Hampshire. The proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan represents the input of hundreds of stakeholders during focus groups, work groups and public sessions held throughout the State earlier this fall. The stakeholder process was coordinated by the Center for Behavioral Health Innovation at Antioch University New England. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide comment on the proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan, which will inform the final version.
“The proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan comes at a time of great opportunity given the needs of individuals and families in the mental health system, as well as the resources that are being afforded to us through the federal and state governments,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeffrey A. Meyers. “This is the next step in the process to formulate a final 10-Year Mental Health Plan that will be informed by all stakeholders in the coming months, including the public, Governor Sununu and the Legislature.”
“Rebuilding New Hampshire’s mental health system has been a significant focus of my administration, including significant new funding for transitional housing, community-based treatment, increased capacity, and expanding early childhood support services,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This stakeholder-driven proposal, derived from focus groups and several public information sessions across the state, represents an excellent foundation from which to finalize the state’s 10-Year Mental Health Plan.
"Moving forward, we need to craft a practical timeline for implementing some of these proposals, while also engaging in a more thorough analysis on how we address the emergency department boarding problem, workforce capacity, and an improved regulatory environment and communication between New Hampshire Hospital and providers.
"As we have said consistently, while noteworthy progress has been made in addressing the problems in our mental health system, we know more work has to be done, and we thank the stakeholders for their valuable guidance as to where we need to go.”
Health and Human Services will provide two opportunities for the public to comment on the plan. The first public hearing will be in Concord on Monday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Howard Recreation Center Auditorium on the Hugh Gallen State Office Park Campus on Pleasant Street in Concord.
The agency also will accept comment on the proposal during a formal, three-week public comment period, through Monday, Dec. 10. Written submissions may be sent to 10yrMHplan@dhhs.nh.gov.
The proposed 10-Year Mental Health Plan is available at: www.dhhs.nh.gov/ocom/documents/proposed-10-year-mh-plan.pdf. For more information, see www.dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bbh/10-year-mh-plan.htm.
