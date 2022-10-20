State School Aerial

A new development proposal for the former Laconia State School property includes multi-income level housing, retail space, and outdoor recreation areas. The proposal was shared with the city Wednesday night. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Almost 1,900 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School.

Those details about a mixed-use development of the state-owned property were shared during a public presentation Wednesday evening.

