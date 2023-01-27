LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. 

“The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and asked to come on site of the boathouse collapse to provide assistance,” wrote public information administrator James Martin of DES. “Laconia Fire was on scene and the NHDES staff investigated the scene. There were a couple of boats inside the collapsed boat house. A minimal sheen was observed, no actions were needed.”

