LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
“The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and asked to come on site of the boathouse collapse to provide assistance,” wrote public information administrator James Martin of DES. “Laconia Fire was on scene and the NHDES staff investigated the scene. There were a couple of boats inside the collapsed boat house. A minimal sheen was observed, no actions were needed.”
The historic structure located at 7 Sheridan St. collapsed into the cold waters of Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. An occupant of the home overlooking the bay, Jordan Tankard, said he wasn’t sure who to call for such a situation. An unidentified witness dialed Marine Patrol, who then called the Laconia Fire Department to search the structure for any occupants.
After a brief assessment and after determining that no one was injured or inside the building, the fire department decided to hand the issue off to DES due to the risk of contamination via equipment, vehicles and chemicals possibly stored in the boathouse.
Prior to the structure’s demise, it was part of the business operation of Morin’s Moorings. It’s still unclear what exactly caused the building to give way, but it is possible that recent heavy snows played a factor.
DES issued an emergency authorization on Friday to William Mudge, the owner of the property, to "temporarily stabilize or remove those portions of a collapsed boathouse to recover boathouse contents, and to prevent further breakup of boathouse preventing mobilization of debris downstream to the dam orin public waters."
The authorization will expire on Monday, Feb. 27, giving Mudge one month to deal with the remains of the boathouse. The authorization did note that reconstruction would require additional wetland permitting.
