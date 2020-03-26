CONCORD — State officials on Thursday announced 21 new positive tests results for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 158 cases.
No new cases were reported in Belknap County.
The new cases involve five men, 15 women and one male under age 18, said the state Health and Human Services Department.
They reside in the counties of Rockingham (11), Merrimack (2) Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1), and in the city of Manchester (4).
Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, according to the department.
The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Three of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 25 patients of the 158 positive cases (16%) have been hospitalized.
One person has died of the disease in New Hampshire.
