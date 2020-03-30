CONCORD — State officials on Monday reported 56 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 314.
The new cases, three from Belknap County, involve 35 women and 21 men.
The others reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Strafford (5), Grafton (5), Merrimack (4), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (12) and Manchester (6), according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services .
Four of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness. So far 45 people have been hospitalized, or 14 percent of the total.
Thirty-four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
