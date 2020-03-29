The NH Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19, a 20 percent increase over the number of cases the state had reported as of Saturday. There have now been 258 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state.
The state also announced the third death in the state from the illness, a woman from Rockingham County who was over 60 years old with underlying health issues.
None of the new cases added to the nine previously reported in Belknap County.
The new cases are 25 adult females and 19 adult males. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Strafford (5), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and the cities of Nashua (7) and Manchester (7). Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all of counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Five of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 39 patients of the 258 positive cases (15%) have been hospitalized.
