CONCORD — With rain expected today and ice moving on rivers leading to the possibility of ice jams, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management have issued a reminder to Granite Staters regarding ice jams during the winter.
In recent years, New Hampshire has had extended episodes of subfreezing weather, followed by large, rapid warmups, often combined with heavy rain storms. That can lead to a breakup of the ice cover into large chunks that flow downstream and just as quickly freeze in place when temperatures tumble, creating ice jams.
The jams have led to flooding behind them, such as in Plymouth in 2017. As water backs up behind a jam, flooding can occur rapidly, damaging property, inundating roads and leaving people cut off.
While ice jams are of greater concern in February and March, they can occur in late December or January under the right conditions. Although weather plays a key role in ice jam formation, bends, narrows or shallow, flat portions of rivers or barriers such as bridge piers can enhance the potential for ice jams to develop. Jams can break rapidly, and can lead to downstream flash flooding, as the stored water behind the jam flows quickly downstream.
Every ice jam is unique. Where an ice jam will form, how long it will last, and if and how much flooding behind it will occur cannot be predicted, as observed in Franconia in 2016, when a road flooded, leaving home access cut off and with inundation of one home.
If you see an ice jam forming, notify your town or city emergency management director. Though many ice jams form and break without causing a problem, local emergency personnel should know about them.
The Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Lyme partnered with the state and National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, last year to deliver information regarding ice jam formation and techniques to address them. A copy of that training, where you can find more information, is posted online at https://www.des.nh.gov/organization/commissioner/gsu/fegh/documents/201711-ice-jam-presentation.pdf.
