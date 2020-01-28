CONCORD — Two New Hampshire residents have developed respiratory symptoms after recently traveling to Wuhan City, China, and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health Services is monitoring them while taking precautions to limit the impact of the virus.
The two travelers sought medical care for their mild illnesses and, while they are recovering, they also are undergoing testing for novel coronavirus. They remain isolated until test results are available.
Littleton Hospital posted on their Facebook page that they are treating one of the people with a suspected case of the Coronavirus.
Test samples have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If testing confirms a case of novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, the state Division of Public Health will share that information, along with protective recommendations, with both the affected parties and the public.
The CDC has confirmed five infections of novel coronavirus in the U.S. from four states, and is testing more than 100 additional individuals across the country.
Healthcare providers have been asked to alert the state if they identify patients with travel to Wuhan City/Hubei Province, China, who become ill with fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travel in order for Public Health to assist with testing and ensure isolation of the ill patients to prevent the potential spread of the disease.
“The risk to our communities in New Hampshire is low, but we want to identify people who may be infected with this new coronavirus in order to prevent spread,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “We have recommended that healthcare providers conduct travel screenings and implement isolation practices for patients with a fever or respiratory illness who report travel to this affected region of China. This is a rapidly changing situation, and we remain committed to providing timely updates to residents of New Hampshire and our health care providers.”
It remains unknown how easily the novel coronavirus spreads, but person-to-person transmission has been identified. Reported symptoms of illness have included primarily fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. There are currently no vaccines available to protect against the novel coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.