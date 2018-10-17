CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria warning for White Oak Pond in Holderness, issued on Oct. 12.
The bloom, reported by the Squam Lake Association, appeared near the outlet connecting to Pipers Cove on Squam Lake. The bloom also was observed at the Squam Lake Association boat launch in Holderness.
Samples from both locations were identified and appeared to have been a connected bloom between the two water bodies.
An estimate of 4.4 million cells of cyanobacteria per milliliter, comprising both Microcystis and Anabaena/Dolichospermum, were found on White Oak near the outlet on Oct. 9. The Squam Lake boat launch near the inlet had 1.75 million cells/ml of the same types of cyanobacteria on Oct. 10. The state threshold for a warning or advisory is 70,000 cells/ml.
The state says there have been no reports or sightings of the bloom since then, and new samples collected on Oct. 16 showed that the bloom had dissipated.
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells that can be released upon cell death. Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity from irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea to liver and central nervous system damage.
