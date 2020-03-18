LACONIA — State officials announced Wednesday an updated total of 39 people who have tested positive for C0VID-19, up from 26 the previous day.
Two of the positive tests are from Belknap County and seven are from Grafton County.
A total of 231 people have tests pending in the state Public Health Laboratories and 891 people have been tested there.
A total of 550 people are being monitored in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.