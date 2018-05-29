LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation heard a request Friday morning from Jeffrey Meyers, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, for its cooperation in meeting the requirements to receive $10 million a year in federal matching funds.
That federal money would ensure that a five-year $150 million program will continue through 2020.
Meyers said the program, coordinated by the Community Health Services Network LLC, has more than 350 workers statewide who provide mental health and substance abuse services through integrated delivery networks, also known as IDNs.
The state obtained a waiver in 2016 to allow it to use Medicaid funds for drug treatment programs delivered by the networks.
The waiver was good for five years, with the $30 million-per-year costs split equally, at $10 million each, by the state’s general fund, the in-kind services that county nursing homes provide for which they have not been previously reimbursed, and the federal government’s match.
Meyers said a change in the way the federal government calculates the matching fund component now requires that the money go directly to the counties, rather than to the state. Without that money, the state would its federal match.
If the county contributes money to the state to ensure the federal match, it will be able to retain 1 percent as administrative costs.
Meyers said Stafford County already agreed to make a contribution, even though the full dollar amount will not be known until late June. He said the voluntary contributions will only be sought through 2020, when the waiver period expires.
Meyers is making the same request of all 10 counties and will return next month with final figures on the cost allocations.
Belknap County is part of the Central and Winnipesaukee public health networks, one of seven integrated delivery networks in the state.
