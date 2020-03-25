CONCORD — State officials on Wednesday announced 29 new positive tests results for COVID-19, including a new case in Belknap County, as the state total of those with the disease grew to 137.
The New Hampshire Health and Human Services department said the new cases involved 12 men, 16 women and one female under age 18.
These people live in the counties of Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1) and in the City of Manchester (2).
Thirteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties.
Six of the new cases are currently hospitalized. So far, 19 patients of the 137 positive cases (14%) have been hospitalized. One person has died of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.