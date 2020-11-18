By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society says 600 Laconia area families will be able to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the generosity of many organizations, businesses, and individuals.
“We get about 600 applications every year, and we’re always able to fill them,” the volunteer charitable organization’s president, Jo Carignan, said Wednesday.
As in past years, a sandwich board is posted next to the organization’s building on Union Avenue saying how many turkeys are still needed to fill all the orders. On Wednesday the sign said they were 225 turkeys short.
Asked how many more turkeys were still needed, Carignan said, “I don’t know, but I’m sure we’ll get enough. They tend to come in at the last minute.” One organization has promised that it will be dropping off 100 of the birds, she added.
Carignan said the number of applications for Thanksgiving foodstuffs is about the same as in prior years.
“It’s quite surprising,” she said, given that the many people who were laid off when the coronavirus pandemic hit six months ago are still unemployed.
Distributions of the boxes of turkeys, fresh vegetables, and staples such as stuffing mix and cranberry sauce, and the rest of the fixings will begin Saturday and will continue on Monday.
Due to COVID precautions the recipients will get their boxes through a curbside pickup arrangement. Carignan said they are asking those that show up to wear a face mask because they will be in close contact with volunteers who will be bringing the boxes out to the individual vehicles.
Because of the pickup arrangement, Laconia police will be at the St. Vincent de Paul building on Saturday to help direct traffic. Carignan said the organization is recommending that older recipients come on Monday when the crowds are expected to be much smaller.
Those who want to receive Thanksgiving food can go online at www.stvdplaconia.org and fill out the application form there. Those without online access can stop by the St. Vincent de Paul building at 1269 Union Ave., today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
