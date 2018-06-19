LACONIA — Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, was awarded the 2018 Silver Spoke Award for Government in recognition of the work he has done to improve the image of motorcycling.
The award was presented at the 33rd annual National Coalition of Motorcyclists Convention and Awards Banquet in Mobile, Alabama.
The coalition was created to promote a positive image, to serve as a legislative voice, and to educate and unite the motorcycling community. Founder Richard M. Lester believes that communication between motorcyclists "is not only valuable, but necessary to achieve our mutual goals.”
The convention, which draws more than 1,000 motorcyclists from throughout the United States and around the world, offers workshops and seminars on timely issues such as the intelligent transportation system and how it affects motorcycles, running for public office, learning the legislative process, motorcycle safety and awareness, fighting anti-motorcycle discrimination, veteran affairs, and motivating the grassroots.
Presented just before the start of Laconia Motorcycle Week, the world’s oldest motorcycle rally, the award recognized that, in his capacity as executive director, St. Clair has worked for the nonprofit for three decades and has committed himself to educating visitors and residents of the lakes region about the community of motorcycling.
Upon hearing of his Silver Spoke Award nomination, St. Clair said, “I’m proud to have served this great community of riders and the relationships we’ve built over the years. There’s a reason why Laconia Motorcycle Week has a legacy spanning 95 years, and I dedicate this award to all the people that have made this rally such a success through its camaraderie and love of riding.”
