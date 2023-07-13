The garbage from the encampment at the end of Spruce Street was recently removed by a cleanup company hired by the city. Just a few smaller pieces of debris remain. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A pill bottle sits in the dirt of a former campsite in the forest at the end of Spruce Street. Cleanup efforts, started at the end of June, took just a few days. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Remains of a makeshift footbridge are some of the last signs of an encampment at the end of Spruce Street after the city's cleanup efforts. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — U.S. Ecology, an environmental remediation company hired by the city to remove waste from a former encampment at the end of Spruce Street, completed its work in just a few days earlier this month. The project, which began at the end of June, cost $14,600. Estimates are that between 75 and 100 unhoused people had been camping there in the woods.
“It was very cheap,” said City Manager Kirk Beattie. “It’s important to note that no city funds were used in this project.”
The funds were pulled from a $95,000 grant awarded to the city by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Homeless Assistance and Prevention Program. The money was initially set aside to provide a temporary cold-weather shelter on the former Laconia State School property, operated by the Lakes Region Mental Health Center. Despite subzero temperatures, the shelter saw only two people use it this winter, leaving most of the funds untouched.
“I think the key is the work that the contractor did is something none of our departments had the time or personnel to do,” Beattie said. “The work we got out of them was invaluable. The continued upkeep and maintenance is something the city could manage.”
The city hired U.S. Ecology due to the presence of hazardous waste, which included human waste and used needles.
Prior to the cleanup, Police Chief Matt Canfield said the department would be checking items left behind to see if they were stolen.
According to Det. Eric Adams, the department “did not end up taking anything,” referring to the equipment and bicycles left in the forest. “There was nothing left up there of value,” Adams said. “We didn’t identify and could not confirm anything stolen.”
The city closed the encampment on May 21. Several tents were set on fire in the following days. One tent was allegedly occupied when it was set ablaze, but a bystander stomped the flames out before anyone was injured.
The Laconia Fire Department is aware of only one recent fire in the forest, where someone attempted to burn down the remains of a cabin-like structure.
“We haven’t had any incidents related to someone intentionally setting tents on fire,” said Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert. “In the beginning of spring, we had an accidental fire set in a tent with people in it. Besides that, I haven’t heard anything else.”
Since the camp's evacuation, people experiencing homelessness have struggled to find a safe place to stay.
“We do know that when you relocate a large number of unsheltered people they’re going to go somewhere else in the city,” Beattie said. “They’ve moved around, but we have not been dealing with large encampments.”
