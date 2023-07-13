LACONIA — U.S. Ecology, an environmental remediation company hired by the city to remove waste from a former encampment at the end of Spruce Street, completed its work in just a few days earlier this month. The project, which began at the end of June, cost $14,600. Estimates are that between 75 and 100 unhoused people had been camping there in the woods.  

“It was very cheap,” said City Manager Kirk Beattie. “It’s important to note that no city funds were used in this project.”

