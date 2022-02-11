MEREDITH — Voters of the Inter-Lakes School District will decide on a proposed operating budget of $29,446,576 when they meet on Wednesday, March 2. The appropriation represents an increase of $598,754, or 2.08%, from current-year spending of $28,847,822.
Among the reasons for the increase are an additional $154,202 in special education expenses to cover out-of-district student placements. The school board noted that the increase originally was pegged at $254,202, but they are hoping to see lower costs. If the full amount should be necessary, they would withdraw the extra $100,000 from the Special Education Expendable Trust, which they said currently has $307,113.
Special education transportation costs also are projected to increase, by $220,670.
The budget adds $145,846 to cover personnel changes. In order to add some positions, there will be one full-time teacher reduction. Increases include a full-time technology support position and a full-time behavioral support person at Inter-Lakes Elementary School.
The budget also reflects two teacher retirement incentives which add $109,012 to the budget.
There is an increase in transportation costs as a result of the school district extending its contract with First Student for three years. Regular transportation costs will increase by 4% each year of the contract. Some money will be saved through the reduction in the number of buses 14 to 13.
The board placed an article on the warrant to establish a Student Transportation Expendable Trust Fund to cover unanticipated student transportation costs, using $5,000 from the end-of-year fund balance to set it up.
Other warrant articles ask voters to apply more money from the unreserved fund balance: $150,000 into the expendable trust for facilities and $15,000 into the expandable trust fund for special education.
There is a petitioned warrant article that would “approve optional masking, (indoor/outdoor/busing/sports/co-curricular) based solely on parental guidance, for grades Pre-K through 12, during the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.”
