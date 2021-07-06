LACONIA — Members of a special committee investigating what some are alleging have been past unauthorized money transfers in the county budget are scheduled to formally initiate their probe at a meeting Wednesday evening.
The County Delegation authorized the investigation nearly seven months ago during a meeting held to conduct a public hearing on the County Commissioners’ recommended budget for the coming fiscal year, according to the posted agenda.
The committee was created under a law which allows a county delegation to investigate “the conduct of county affairs by any county officer or any” county appointee or employee, state Rep. Norm Silber said Tuesday. Silber, the committee chairman, went on to say that the delegation is particularly interested in looking into the handling of county finances as they apply to the delegation’s policy that limits the county commissions’ ability to transfer money from one area of the budget to another without first getting approval from the delegation’s Executive Committee.
“We want to examine whether the actions have been in accordance with the laws, regulations, and policies” that have been established, Silber said.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the County Complex on County Drive off North Main Street. The meeting will be open to the public, although no member of the public will be allowed to speak, Silber said. He expected the meeting to be brief.
In addition to Silber, the committee consists of state Reps. Timothy Lang, Travis O’Hara, Mike Bordes, and Barbara Comtois.
In the lead-up to the 13-1 vote authorizing the committee, there was discussion of what was alleged to be one portion of the County Nursing Home going over the amount of money appropriated for the section of the budget which covered expenses for the pharmacy and medical services.
“There was no transfer made in 2020,” County Commissioner Glen Waring said at the meeting. “No money was moved in a line or a department.” And he added that the $11 million nursing home budget was not exceeded.
But Lang, a Sanbornton resident who also represents Tilton, said while he did not think there was “any malfeasance,” he was upset that the delegation learned of the situation “after the fact.”
Since that meeting, the committee has asked for extensive, detailed reports in areas of the budgets dating back to 2018. Specifically, in an April 27 email Silber instructed County Administrator Debra Shackett to provide “detailed printouts of each and every charge and credit to (35) general ledger accounts for which the amounts shown as expended exceeded the appropriations in the approved budgets by at least $5,000,” along with the minutes of any relevant County Commission or County Delegation Executive Committee meetings.
In an email sent two weeks earlier, Silber asked for spreadsheets “in unlocked Excel format” for the nursing home “and separately for each of its departments with the ledger line items and their respective amounts budgeted and amount expended in 2018, 2019, and 2020.” In the same email he asked Shackett “for several dates on which the administrator of the nursing home will be available for examination under oath” and whether she would appear voluntarily or under subpoena.
Silber said Tuesday he has heard that the amount appropriated for one line of the county budget may have been over-expended by more than $200,000.
On April 26, Sharon Cuddy Somer, the attorney representing the commissioners, asked Silber for an explanation of what the underlying purpose and focus of the investigation is.
“Absent such information, serious concerns will exist regarding the substantive and procedural due process protections provided to both Belknap County Commissioners and personnel who might be called in for questioning,” she said
Silber said the committee had hoped to begin its investigation back in April, but was delayed until now because commissioners had decided to hire a lawyer, turning the investigation, he said, into an adversarial proceeding.
“They want to play hardball, then we’ll play hardball,” he said in an interview Tuesday, adding that one matter the committee expects to decide tonight is the hiring of its own legal counsel. “It’s not nice to poke the bear,” Silber said.
But County Commission Chairman Peter Spanos defended the commissioners’ decision, saying it was prudent to retain an attorney because the committee indicated that it planned to subpoena witnesses for its inquiry.
In an email dated April 27, Silber wrote to Shackett asking, “... please provide me with the residence addresses for former County Commission David DeVoy, and existing Commissioners Waring and (Hunter) Taylor, so that they may be served with subpoenas.”
“I think it's generally good practice to retain legal counsel when there is the possibility of people being subpoenaed,” said Spanos, who plans to attend tonight’s meeting, along with Shackett.
Spanos, who served on the delegation as well as its Executive Committee until last November when he was elected a commissioner, said he hoped the investigative committee would provide details about the scope of its investigation.
“When did these improprieties they are concerned about take place?” he asked, adding that he could not recall any while he was on the delegation. “I would like to see these line items.”
Spanos said he was troubled that the investigative committee wants to probe into matters that took place as long as three years ago.
“Looking at something that might have happened a number of years ago is not really relevant to what the problems (the county) is facing now.”
He said that neither Silber nor anyone else on the delegation has contacted him to discuss their concerns.
Silber said the policies limiting the commissioners’ ability to move money around in the county budget grew out of a settlement that followed a court decision.
In 2014 a Superior Court judge issued a preliminary injunction which found the commissioners were bound by limits regarding budget transfers imposed by the delegation.
The litigation arose from differences between the delegation and the commission over their respective budgetary authority. The delegation’s majority has insisted that they can rewrite the budget proposed by the commission by adding or deleting, raising or lowering appropriations for particular line items. And, in the course of managing the budget, the commission may only reallocate funds from one line to another with the approval of the Executive Committee.
With equal resolve, the commissioners claimed that the authority of the convention, as the delegation is sometimes known, is limited to itemizing appropriations in 13 categories. Within these categories, the commission contends it can distribute money among different lines without the approval of the convention as long as expenditures do not exceed the total budgetary appropriations of the particular categories.
