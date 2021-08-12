LACONIA — The looming investigation into accounting processes related to the Belknap County budget has County Commission Chair Peter Spanos disappointed and exasperated.
“It’s very disappointed that we were not able to enter into a dialogue with the County Delegation,” Spanos said, referring to Tuesday’s meeting at which the panel named members and approved funding, including attorney’s fees, for the investigation into the handling of budget transfers.
Spanos was unable to speak at the meeting. When state Rep. Tim Lang asked if Spanos could speak, Delegation Chair Mike Sylvia said he would not allow the chairman to speak unless he was under oath.
Commissioners have tried to resolve the issue, but their overtures have been rebuffed, Spanos said.
“I reached out to (state Rep. Norm) Silber through Sylvia and I was told by Sylvia that Silber was not interested (in meeting),” Spanos said.
Spanos is troubled that Silber has signaled the committee could delve into budget transfers in several county departments. The investigation is due to begin with a scrutiny of the accounts at the County Nursing Home. But Silber has described the probe as “open-ended.” No mention has been made as to which other departments might come under the committee’s scrutiny.
The dispute between the commissioners and delegation centers around the moving of funds allocated to one part of a department’s budget to another part in order to cover expenses which turn out to be greater than what was estimated at the time the budget was prepared. The delegation has prohibited the commissioners from making transfers greater than $5,000 with the express approval of the delegation’s Executive Committee.
In addition, the commissioners and delegation differ on the definition of a department. The commissioners say a department is a part of county government that deals with a specific area of activity, such as the nursing home, the Sheriff’s Department, or the County Attorney’s Office. The delegation, on the other hand, maintains that specific areas of an agency’s budget constitute a department.
The most recent dispute deals with a transfer last year which was authorized by the commission, but not the Executive Committee, to take funds from one part of the nursing home budget to cover greater-than-anticipated expenses for pharmacy and medical costs at the nursing home. The overall nursing home budget was not overspent.
Spanos said he did not take Sylvia’s comment about speaking only under oath personally.
“I treat this as a county undertaking,” he said. “I think he didn’t want me to talk because he didn’t want my comments to jeopardize the vote (to approve) funds for the attorney (to assist the committee in its investigation).”
After the delegation voted to form the investigative committee in December the commissioners hired an attorney to advise them. Meanwhile, some county employees have contacted the county administrator and commissioners requesting that they be given legal counsel, according to a letter sent to the delegation.
Spanos said given the open-ended nature of the investigation, the probe could drag on for months.
“The only ones who are going to benefit from this are going to be the attorneys,” Spanos said. “They’re going to be looking for a smoking gun where there is none.”
