LACONIA — Following release of a draft report listing the value of properties in Laconia, some residents have contacted the city to point out what they contend are errors.
City Tax Assessor Deb Derrick said Friday about 15 to 20 people have reached out to her office.
Homeowners have a strong interest in what the city contends their property is worth. A property’s assessed valuation is a factor in the tax bill for that property.
Homeowners will receive their tax bills next month and are entitled to file an abatement request if they think there is an error. Less than 100 such requests are typically filed.
City Manager Scott Myers said there is always some confusion regarding the fairly complicated details of property tax assessments. There could be good reasons why two homes, which appear comparable and might even be on the same street, could have significantly different values.
There’s also the chance the city made an error.
“Are we human? Absolutely. Is there a possibility of error? Absolutely,” said Myers, whose home had a 1 percent increase in value this year.
Some other homes on his street had increases of 8 percent or more.
The value now set on his property is about 70 percent higher than its purchase price four years ago.
He has made improvements. When building permits are pulled, assessors consider whether the changes boosted the property’s value.
“I had more recent inspections,” Myers said. “My assessment is more up to date.”
“Looking at one snapshot, one year, without knowing the underlying reasons, is dangerous,” he said.
Other factors that impact a property’s value is the style and size of the home, comparable sales and the neighborhood.
Values have been increasing for lakefront property.
One house on Shore Drive on Lake Winnisquam was purchased in 1997 for $259,00 and was sold in 2003 for $615,000. It is now assessed at $796,500.
The draft report, posted online at https://tinyurl.com/y8ncjluq, lists the old value of property, the new value, the dollar difference between the two figures and the percentage change.
The report lists the value of all properties in the city at $2.54 billion, an increase of 6 percent. All properties are included, including those such as churches and government buildings, which are exempt from taxation. The total value of taxable properties is about $2.1 billion, Myers said.
Budget increases lead to property tax increases.
“The tax rate itself is the answer to a mathematical equation of dividing the amount of money to be raised by taxes by the assessed value of the city, in thousands,” Myers said in a briefing paper. “What drives taxes is increases or decreases in spending.”
It is possible that the amount to be raised by taxes could decline, the tax rate could go down and a property could see an increase in value without an increase in property tax.
However, this fiscal year, the amount to be raised by taxes for the city, schools and the county was more than $44 million, compared to $42.8 million in the previous fiscal year.
Last year’s tax rate was $21.03 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed valuation. The tax rate for this year has not yet been formalized. A “proposed tax rate” listed in the city’s budget book for this year was $21.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.